NFL Legend Says Paul Pierce Would Have Been as Impactful as Kevin Durant if He Played for the Warriors

Kevin Durant’s arrival to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 sustained the franchise’s dominance at the mountaintop. After all, his time in the Bay Area led to two championship wins in three years. However, Keyshawn Johnson believed KD had little to do with this success. The NFL legend even claimed that a player of Paul Pierce’s caliber could have achieved the same, sparking widespread discussions.

On UNDISPUTED, Johnson supported his claim by pointing to the strength of the then-Warriors’ existing squad. He explained how the franchise already had a strong core in its then-big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The 52-year-old consequently argued that adding Pierce instead of Durant would have made the same impact, stating,

“If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson and Draymond [Green] and Steph Curry, you don’t think he could do the same sh*t? He can do the same thing”.

His statement undoubtedly revealed one aspect of the scenario. The Warriors were already on the rise before Durant joined them. Reaching the finals two years in a row and winning it once, the franchise was a force to reckon with.

Yet, they needed KD as much as he needed them. The Warriors were searching for ways to get over their humiliation in the 2016 NBA Finals, while Durant wanted to be part of a roster that could contend for the title every year. Soon enough, they became the perfect fit for each other.

Looking back, substituting KD with anyone else in that setup seems like a big ask. After all, the 14x All-Star led the organization to back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018, securing two Finals MVP awards. During this period, he averaged 28.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game in 36 playoff appearances, creating a one-of-a-kind postseason legacy.

The 46-year-old was integral to the Boston Celtics’ journey to their 2008 title win. His postseason heroics of 19.7 points, 4.6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game were invaluable in ending the franchise’s 22-year-long championship drought. Additionally, the league acknowledged his efforts by awarding him the Finals MVP.

All these point to how Pierce could have been a strong candidate as a direct replacement for KD. At the same time, The Truth refused to read much into Johnson’s remark. Instead, he praised Durant for his recent heroics for Team USA.

Paul Pierce had high praise for Kevin Durant

Ahead of Team USA Basketball’s opening Olympic game against Serbia, questions arose about KD’s contributions to the team. After a calf injury kept him out of the pre-tournament exhibition games, many had written him off. Amidst the doubts, the 2014 MVP made a remarkable comeback, scoring 23 points in just 17 minutes to lead the nation to a 110-84 victory.

This performance excited Pierce, who couldn’t hold himself back while praising Durant. Expressing his enthusiasm, he mentioned, “KD is just a baller. If I had one shot for my life, who would I say, KD, right?… KD is the best scorer on the planet… He showed you he is one, if not the greatest basketball Olympian player that USA has ever seen”.

“KD is just a baller. He don’t need no practice.”

This clearly shows Pierce’s respect for Durant. Consequently, he chose not to dwell on Johnson’s remarks during the show. This mutual respect between these NBA icons remains admirable, building an exemplary bond within the league.