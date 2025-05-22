“Give Them a Fighting Chance”: Paul Pierce Backs Dwyane Wade, Slams Steph Curry’s All-Star Teammate

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler made a name for himself as a playoff performer during his time with the Miami Heat. With several come-from-behind, improbable postseason wins and two NBA Finals appearances under his belt, Butler’s proven himself as a playoff riser throughout his prime. But considering his showing during his first postseason with the Golden State Warriors, Playoff Jimmy may be a thing of the past.

After witnessing Butler’s postseason heroics firsthand with Miami as a Heat legend himself, Dwyane Wade didn’t approve of Butler’s lack of aggressiveness — especially once Stephen Curry was sidelined. The Dubs brought Butler in at the deadline, hoping he would transform into the bona fide costar the team needed in the playoffs. Instead, he disappeared when it mattered most.

After leading Miami to the Finals just two seasons ago, Butler’s disappointing playoff showing this year is a new phenomenon. Not usually one to shy away from taking big shots in clutch moments, the 35-year-old attempted just 11 field goals in Golden State’s deciding Game 5 loss. Considering the team’s lack of other reliable offensive weapons, the Warriors needed more from him in an elimination game.

On his SPEAK podcast, Wade claimed Butler “wouldn’t look at the basket” throughout the Dubs’ win-or-go-home contest in Minnesota. Paul Pierce agreed and was similarly disappointed that the 6x All-Star had no magic in the tank after Curry’s departure. Butler is aging, but The Truth still expected more, considering what he’d seen in the recent past.

“Like that’s a time where Jimmy got to go out cape and sword, swing,” Pierce said about high-pressure elimination games. “And we just didn’t see that. Because we saw it so many other times, and we just thought maybe he can uplift this team. Or at least give them a fighting chance.”

The Celtics legend also understands why D-Wade called out Butler for his underwhelming play. “And Dwyane’s right. You know, you see a former Heat legend call out a guy who did it so many times in a Heat uniform, he knows what he’s talking about,” Pierce continued.

After Golden State managed an unexpected Game 1 victory, the series immediately took a downturn. Stephen Curry exited the contest with 13 points in 12 minutes following a hamstring strain. These are usually moments when Butler becomes the best version of himself as a player, but outside of continuing to lead the way in Game 1, he had just one other positive performance.

When the franchise’s title hopes were on the line in Games 4 and 5, the 14-year veteran cratered, instead allowing his less experienced teammates to do most of the brawling with the battle-tested Timberwolves. Had Curry played the whole series, it could be Golden State taking on the Thunder right now. But it’s clear Butler wasn’t ready for the bright lights this time around.