Nia Long’s Tweet about “Jet Blue delays” Gets Hilariously Linked to Ime Udoka and Boston Celtics Travel Planner

The puppeteering from Ime Udoka might have been going on for a while, and Nia Long’s Tweet from a while has given us more clues.

They say hindsight is 20-20. In the case of Ime Udoka, it couldn’t have been more apparent than when Nia Long tweeted about delayed flights.

Yes, we know, we are reaching but given the depth of the situation, is it not safe to assume this has been looming in the background for a while now?

As more and more information comes to the fore, it is clear that Ime Udoka might have been well aware of the chess moves he had been making on Nia Long.

We have to sympathize with Nia here, she found out about the affair well after almost everyone on the Celtics staff had known about it. That’s got to hurt.

Ime Udoka is a menace for this one. Whew. pic.twitter.com/xcdL91ZT4a — Deano Martino (@TheLakersSmell) September 25, 2022

Nia Long’s Tweet about Jet Blue’s delays has the internet’s best detectives string the clues together

Well, if it isn’t the internet doing some good old-fashioned snooping and digging out information that potentially shows us how Ime has been puppeteering Nia long.

Some users pointed out that Nia purposely booked flights a day after Udoka so he could spend time with his mistress. Cruel.

Nia Long finally learned why her flights were a day after Ime — Encyclopedia Brown (@ValleJ25) September 25, 2022

While it is just pure speculation at this point, we don’t think we’re too far off. Even Matt Barnes was shocked by the amount of wrongdoing Udoka had been perpetrating.

We hope that in these times, Nia is staying strong. As for Ime, we don’t think he will be back in the NBA anytime soon. The Celtics training camp is beginning soon. Without a head coach, players will be in disarray.

Ime’s problems have just begun. He will face legal action as well as lawsuits from various parties. An immoral action extinguished a bright career. Sounds like the story of every supervillain.

What do you think? Is the world’s anger justified on Udoka? And given the harshness of the penalty is there more than meets the eye?

