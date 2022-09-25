Ime Udoka’s affair with Celtics travel planner was discovered by Husband thanks to Shaquille O’Neal’s $200M investment

Shocking new information on Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s affair comes out

It really isn’t a good time for Ime Udoka right now, is it?

After taking the Boston Celtics to their first NBA finals since their Paul Pierce and Ray Allen era, the franchise was probably gearing up to give this man the world. But then… well certain parts of his life were revealed to the whole wide world.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Soon after this information was revealed, the speculation on who the female in question is has been insane. There have been so many names that have been brought up, including the Boston Celtics’ travel planner, something you can read about here.

And yet, none of them have been confirmed, as the franchise has been steadfast in keeping the woman’s identity a secret.

But of course, the media wasn’t the first one to know about this information. Still, the way Udoka and the woman in question got caught couldn’t have been more interesting. And it appears that one Shaquille O’Neal may have had something to do with it.

Ime Udoka and woman in question were caught by her husband on their doorbell camera, and it may have been Shaquille O’Neal’s product

For starters, let’s get the meat of the matter out of the way.

Take a look at the Instagram post to see what was most recently uncovered about the Ime Udoka scandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBE Hoops (@sbehoops)

Yikes!

We’re not sure there is any good way to find out about such betrayal. But that method especially… yeah somehow it makes it so much worse.

So, what’s Shaquille O’Neal’s involvement here, you ask?

Well, the Lakers legend reportedly invested $200 million in ‘Ring’, in 2016.

In case you’re still confused, this company does its business in producing doorbells for consumers. And it appears that quite a few fans staunchly believe, the doorbell used in this case, was in fact ‘Ring’, making it the hero of this story.

The husband watching Ime Udoka on the Ring camera pic.twitter.com/2WYerfOj2M — Reece (@Its_Reece) September 25, 2022

The husband listening to Ime smooth talking his wife through the ring camera pic.twitter.com/IjCZt1dJ9y — SEC Anime Region Talent Evaluator (@TerranovaNoah) September 25, 2022

If there is anything at all good that has come out of this story, it is that Shaq and Ring probably don’t need a marketing team anymore.

All jokes aside though, the partners who were wronged have our most sincere condolences. We truly believe you both are strong individuals and have what it takes to brave this disgusting situation.

