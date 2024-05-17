Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s $270,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante Turns Heads as Wolves Take Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ confidence was undoubtedly shaken after losing three on the trot against the Denver Nuggets in their ongoing Western Conference semifinal against defending champions Denver Nuggets. However, Nickeil Alexander-Walker‘s outfit and mode of transport painted a different picture. The guard showed up at the Target Center in Minneapolis in a stunning suit paired with a leather trench coat and black sunglasses.

While his outfit looked impeccable, his car, a matte silver Lamborghini Urus Performante, was even more remarkable.

Per Forbes Magazine, NAW’s remarkable car costs around 270,000. However, his luxury SUV wasn’t as stellar as the Timberwolves’ gritty performance on the court that helped them secure a priceless win and force a Game 7 in Denver.

Minnesota got off the blocks quicker in the game than the Urus can off the parking lot and raced to a 31-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Nuggets’ offense remained stuck in neutral the entire night as the home team drifted away on the scoreboard.

The Timberwolves’ 25-point lead by the end of the third quarter prompted Nuggets head coach Mike Malone to park his starters on the bench, but the home team kept their pedal to the metal and handed the reigning champions a 115-70 loss.

Alexander Walker, like the rest of his teammates, was excellent on the defensive end and scored nine points to help his team keep their season alive for at least one more game.

NAW’s love for sensational cars

Game 6 wasn’t the first time NAW showed up in an impeccable all-black outfit and a spectacular silver car. The guard showed up to Game 4 at the Target Center in a body-fitting long-sleeve t-shirt, loose pants, and Chuck Taylors. However, his silver Mercedes G-Wagon was the highlight of his entrance.

The Timberwolves did not fare too well that day. They lost 115-107, their second straight at home, before losing 112-95 in Denver to go from leading 2-0 in the series to trailing 2-3. Minnesota managed to stop Denver’s freight train with a historic stomping in Game 6 as they limited the reigning champions to only 70 points, the fewest in a playoff game in franchise history.

The Timberwolves’ performance on Thursday was reminiscent of their Game 2 display, where they held the Nuggets to only 80 points. Minnesota’s three straight losses prompted some to claim that their sensational effort in Game 2 was a fluke and just a bad day at the office for Denver.

However, the 45-point thrashing in Game 6 suggests the Timberwolves can stifle Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets. They need one more exceptional defensive display in Denver to end their 20-year wait for a Western Conference Finals and eliminate the reigning champions from the playoffs.