SGA Brother: How Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Cousin Nickeil Cope With Playing Him In The WCF?

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The answer to the question, “Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s brother?” is Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, a former college basketball player. However, Shai also has another basketball-playing relative, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Though they’re cousins, Nickeil shares the closest bond with Shai on the court.

Their relationship runs much deeper than blood; they grew up side-by-side, trained together, and leaned on each other. Nickeil currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they competed against one another for a spot in the NBA Finals.

All’s fair in family and basketball Nickeil Alexander-Walker will face off against his cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF ( @NBA) pic.twitter.com/wb1b9jhmBA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2025

Shai, however, emerged victorious in that battle as the Oklahoma City Thunder won the series in five games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker growing up together

SGA and NAW grew up like brothers, both born in 1998. They had similar dreams and would spend plenty of time together. During an interview with Andscape, Shai’s father, Vaughn Alexander, said, “They’re really more than cousins. They’re really like Day 1 brothers, best friends. Slept in the same bed. Slept in the same house most of their life.”

Vaughn played a major role in both their lives. More than just an uncle, Vaughn helped raise Nickeil and became a father figure to him. He mentored them, supported their dreams, and watched with pride as they reached the biggest stage of their careers together.

Although they are competitors on the floor today, they celebrate each other’s success. During an interview, Shai said, “For both of us to be where we are is special, and to compete against each other is even more special. But I am trying to take his head off for sure, completely.”

Nickeil, who was rooting for his brother to win MVP, said that if he gets his ticket to the NBA Finals and SGA wins MVP, it’ll be a win-win for the family.

However, SGA bagged dubs in both scenarios.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker facing off in Western Conference Finals

It must be a special feeling to see two players from the same family compete in the Conference Finals. Vaughn describes it as a dream. He said, “It feels like you’ve got to wake up and pinch yourself to make sure the dream’s not gonna be over. But when you put so much hard work in, you know it’s not a dream.”

He’s incredibly proud of both the boys and what they’ve been able to accomplish at such a young age.

Even though he’s living the dream of every parent, he can’t pick sides in this matchup. “I’m cheering for both of them, I can’t lie, I don’t care who wins, I just want them both to play well.”

Nickeil, on the other hand, had a different problem to deal with. Since he has played with Shai all his life, he became the obvious choice to guard the MVP. Not an enviable job for any player. “Obviously, it’s a challenge because he has the ball constantly. He knows even if he misses shots, it keeps coming back to him. He knows who he has been all year, and they keep relying on him,” he said.

Throwing SGA off his rhythm was no easy task, especially during what has been his best season ever. Nickeil did his best, using years of experience playing alongside his brother to anticipate his next move.

But even that strategy couldn’t stop SGA as he powered through the Wolves to win the WCF.