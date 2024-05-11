Nikola Jokic Gives One-Sentence Response to Difference in Approach as Nuggets Secure 27-Pt Game 3 Win Over Wolves

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets were far from performing like the title-contending team that they’ve been known as, during Games 1 and 2. However, the defending champs flipped the switch in Game 3 of this second-round series, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 at the Target Center. When asked to speak about the difference in the Nuggets’ approach tonight that could be carried further into the series, Nikola Jokic had nothing more than a blunt, one-sentence statement.

Advertisement

Following the 27-point blowout Game 3 win, Scott Van Pelt asked Nikola Jokic about the different approach that they used as compared to the previous two games. The entire SportsCenter crew was expecting the Joker to give out a detailed response. Instead, the 2024 MVP simply put that the Nuggets were faster in advancing the ball to the frontcourt.

Scott Van Pelt: “What would you say is the most important thing that you guys did well tonight that you need to carry forward Sunday and beyond?”

Jokic: “Cross the halfcourt in 2-3 seconds.”

Despite the one-sentence assessment being extremely hilarious, Jokic isn’t inaccurate at all. Michael Malone’s boys were significantly faster tonight than they’d been in the first two games of the series. Not eating up any time on the clock, the side were much more careful in using their 24 seconds per possession. As a result of their pace, the Colorado side was able to attempt five more field goals than they did in Game 1.

The Nuggets also seemed to have finally understood the importance of getting the lead in the first quarter. Tonight, backed by the Jamal Murray-Michael Porter Jr. dynamic duo’s 16-point opening frame production, the Nuggets had an eight-point advantage after 12 minutes of the clash. Building upon the early lead, Nikola Jokic and co. ultimately won by 27 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves still have a one-game advantage, leading the series 2-1. However, they cannot afford to be comfortable and take their foot off the gas. While they are still in prime position to win the series, any dip in effort can potentially cost them a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Simply put, as things stand, the Denver Nuggets seem to have this young team right where they want them.