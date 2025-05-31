Has Russell Westbrook Played His Last Game as a Nugget? NBA Insider Explains His Reasoning for Believing So

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets boast one of the NBA’s most well-rounded starting lineups. But the team’s second-round loss proved that rosters go beyond the players who start the game. Denver had arguably the worst bench of any team that made the postseason. The unit was oftentimes erratic and unproductive, consistently blowing leads that the starters had built.

Denver’s bench was already their Achilles heel last season, but their second unit could get even thinner this summer if Russell Westbrook leaves for greener pastures. While still the inconsistent playmaker he’s been throughout the last few seasons, Westbrook was easily the most important member of the Nuggets’ underwhelming bench.

The former MVP proved to be a solid fit alongside Nikola Jokic, but with a player option only worth $3.4 million next season, Russ could look to earn more money elsewhere. NBA insider Sam Amick doubts the 36-year-old will return to the Mile High City for a second season.

Amick believes the Nuggets should still be excited about their core that features Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, but other questions need answering. “Now, you’ve got all these other uncertainties … Russell Westbrook has a small player option. I’d be surprised if he was back,” the veteran insider said on The Athletic NBA Daily.

Westbrook could probably earn more money on the open market this summer, but considering how well he fit with the team, Andrew Schlecht questioned why Amick was so confident the nine-time All-Star would be gone. According to Amick, the late-season change in leadership affected Westbrook’s role with the franchise.

The firings of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth were not positive moves for Westbrook, who didn’t see the same minutes or success under the new regime. The treatment Russ received from Malone ceased, and that affected both the 17-year-veteran’s attitude and production.

“When Michael Malone started [Westbrook] for a bit, he kind of broke that little secret that everybody knows at this stage of Russ’ career, which is like, you can’t start him, because then you can’t unstart him after that,” Amick explained. “He’s going to want that treatment … I guess the internal dynamics at times were tough.”

Amick recalled reports of Aaron Gordon getting into it with the veteran point guard during the team’s first-round series against the LA Clippers. In Amick’s eyes, the negatives that Westbrook brings to the Nuggets probably outweigh the positives that he provides on the court.

This has been a continuing problem for Westbrook, who has failed to latch onto a team for even two full seasons since departing from Oklahoma City in 2018. Far from the MVP-caliber talent he was in his prime, Westbrook is running out of chances to make things work with any team — which isn’t a great sign for a former star still searching for his first ring.