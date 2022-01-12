“Nikola Jokic isn’t sexy…his wife might disagree, but the way he plays isn’t sexy!”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone uses ‘interesting’ analogy to explain why the reigning MVP doesn’t get nearly as much attention as the other stars in the NBA

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is arguably the most disrespected MVP in the history of the NBA.

Nikola Jokic had a remarkable season last year with the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game for the year. Due to his impressive displays throughout the season, he was chosen as the MVP of the year.

Despite being the runaway best player in the league, receiving 91 out of 101 MVP notes, the Serbian big man doesn’t receive nearly as much attention from the media when compared to stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo among others.

Also Read: “No, we never had that, we never had that conversation”: Carmelo Anthony reveals LeBron James hadn’t spoken to him about acquiring Russell Westbrook

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone elaborates on why reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is constantly disrespected.

Just this season, there have been multiple instances of people disrespecting Nikola Jokic. For example, the Denver Nuggets did not play on Christmas Day. As a result, Jokic is the first reigning MVP not to play on December 25 since the league went to five-holiday games in 2008.

After 27 games, Nikola Jokic is still having the greatest PER season of all time. 32.7 — Jokic in 2021-22

32.1 — Wilt in 1961-62

31.9 — Giannis in 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/OXvMjX6vkq — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 27, 2021

In fact, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had an explanation as to why a reigning MVP is so disrespected throughout the league. He goes on to say –

“Nikola Jokic is not sexy…. His wife might disagree, but the way he plays isn’t sexy. But if you are a true student of the game, you appreciate him.”

Michael Malone gave reporters a good laugh in his pregame comments. He said that Nikola Jokic may be one of the more disrespected MVPs. When asked why, he said: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. His wife might disagree. But if you are a true student of the game you appreciate him.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 12, 2022

While this is quite hilarious from coach Malone, there is some truth to what he is seeing. After all, Nikola Jokic isn’t the most aesthetic player to watch in the NBA. He doesn’t have plays that make the highlight reel. The 26-year-old just makes the right play, which sometimes, can be seen as boring by many.

Also Read: “At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!”: Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant’s counterpart on the court

All that being said, Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season, which places the Serbian right in the middle of the MVP conversation for the second year in a row.