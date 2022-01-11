Log Out
Basketball

“At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!”: Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant’s counterpart on the court

"At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!": Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant's counterpart on the court
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“We’re really just telling each other we need to man up, stand your ground”: Robert Williams III speaks about Celtics improved defense in their 4-2 run
Next Article
“Bam Adebayo is a better center than Joel Embiid!”: Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic takes top spot as NBA GM ranks the Heat big man the second-best center in the league
NBA Latest Post
Warriors superstar Steph Curry reveals the best defenders he has ever faced
“Outside of my brother Seth, I’d probably say Tony Allen or Avery Bradley”: Warriors superstar Steph Curry reveals some of the best defenders he has ever faced

Steph Curry showers love for brother Seth Curry when inquired about the best defence he…