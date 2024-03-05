mobile app bar

Nikola Jokic Stats vs Suns: How Does the 2x MVP Fare Against Kevin Durant and Co.

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nikola Jokic Stats vs Suns: How Does the 2x MVP Fare Against Kevin Durant and Co.

Dec 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) greets Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant following the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In their next game, Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets take on the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns. The Serbian international has been pretty much unstoppable against most teams in the past two seasons. Here is a look at the career stats of the two-time MVP against the Phoenix Suns, as the two Western Conference powerhouses brace for a collision at Ball Arena in Denver tonight.

In his 25 games against the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic has tallied 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He has been averaging these numbers shooting 56.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point line. The Serbian’s most impressive game against the Suns came during Christmas Day of the 2022-23 regular season.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On December 25, 2022, Jokic put up 41 points, 15, rebounds, 15 assists, and 1 block in a close 128-125 win against the Desert franchise. The Nuggets dodged Landry Shamet’s career-high 31-point performance in the process, as the Joker put together a much bigger bonanza. This was the same season where Jokic and the Nuggets won their first NBA title.

View on Website

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Jokic tallied his top mark of 16 assists against the Phoenix Suns. If we delve into Jokic’s highest rebound mark against the Suns, it came in January of the 2020-21 season. The phenomenal Center collected 22 rebounds in addition to 22 points in a 112-102 triumph against the Western Conference Rivals. 

Nikola Jokic continues to set himself apart 

The Joker has just stretched the boundary of what can be termed a methodical brand of basketball. The 6’11” Center reads the floor like an open book and plays such organized basketball that you can consistently see an accurate pass thrown on the weak side for easy buckets. Playing around the incredible Floor General makes the Nuggets the most fine-tuned engine on the offensive end.

View on Website

The 2x MVP deals most of his damage around the high-post and the low-post areas. In terms of numbers, the 2023-24 season may even be better than his title-winning 2022-23 season. Statistically, he is delivering 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. He is shooting 58.1% from the field and is making 1 out of 3 three-point attempts per game on 34.1% shooting. 

Currently, the Nuggets are in an enthralling battle for the top seed in the West with three teams being half a game removed from each other. The top-three teams Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Denver Nuggets are in fierce competition to nail the top West spot. This breathtaking race also paves the way to a top-notch postseason.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these