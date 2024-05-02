Following a Below-Par Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton’s Inclusion in Injury Report Set to Worry Pacers Fans

Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers were in control of the first-round series, initially winning three games in a row. And with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing Game 5, Rick Carlisle’s boys were expected to put an end to the series. Instead, Patrick Beverley led the Bucks to shock the Pacers and force a Game 6. And now, apart from the potential return of the Wisconsin side’s All-Star duo, Tyrese Haliburton being added to the injury report has raised quite a bit of concern among Indiana fans.

The Indiana Pacers have two players added to the NBA’s official injury report ahead of Game 6. While Bennedict Mathurin remains out, Tyrese Haliburton is listed as “questionable” to feature in this contest.

The pass-first point guard has been bothered by a back injury for the past two games. Just before Game 4, details regarding Hali’s back pain were unveiled. Even though the two-time All-Star was added to the injury report prior to that game as well, he did end up playing and finished the night with a 24-point display. Speaking after the game, he said,

“I locked up… My back just locked up,” Haliburton said on the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast after the game, per Sports Illustrated. “I couldn’t really move. Thank god for our amazing medical staff. There was a hot second there where I didn’t think I was going to play.”

Haliburton was added to the injury report prior to Game 5 as well. But once again, the combo guard was able to suit up in anticipation handing Doc Rivers’ boys a gentlemen’s sweep. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old lodged a subpar 16-point performance, shockingly getting outplayed by Patrick Beverley.

On the other side of things, the Milwaukee Bucks released pleasing news, talking about the potential return of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the lineup. Considering that the two future Hall-Of-Famers might play tonight, the Wisconsin side does stand a great chance at winning the game and tying the series at 3 games apiece.

With Game 7 of the series being played in Indiana as well, it will be extremely critical for the Pacers not to extend the series any further. So, supporters in the city will very likely see their soon-to-be All-NBA player take the floor tonight.