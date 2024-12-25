“No Better Place”: Chris Paul Declares Knicks’ Stadium the Greatest Christmas Game Arena

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

From the Crypto.com Arena to the TD Garden, the NBA has no shortage of stadiums with a rich history, and incredible atmosphere. However, none compare to Madison Square Garden. The world’s most famous arena has been the Knicks’ home stadium since 1968 and is the one place every NBA player dreams of playing. Michael Jordan loved it and claimed the Mecca of Basketball was his favorite arena to shoot a basketball. Chris Paul is no different.

The veteran guard and the Spurs were in New York to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day. Before the game, he spoke about how grateful and excited he was to play at the iconic venue on the most important day in the NBA calendar. He said,

Thankful to be out here playing this one. Nice to be here in New York, and have my family in town. No place better to play on Christmas Day.”

What made the game even more special was that his wife Jada and their children were also in attendance to watch him in action, which they rarely do.

Paul grateful for his family’s presence

Since being traded from the Rockets to the Thunder in 2019, Paul’s family hasn’t been following him around everywhere he went. The guard and wife felt that their kids needed stability and it wasn’t healthy for them to switch their home base often.

So while the guard packed up and moved to Oklahoma City, his wife and kids moved to LA. It proved to be the right decision. In the last five seasons, Paul has played for four different teams.

In the last three, he has been part of three franchises. Having to move practically every year in their formative years would have adversely affected Paul’s kids. In hindsight, his wife taking their children to LA was the perfect decision.

Paul visits them as often as he can and they watch him in action when he’s in LA. However, he flew them out to New York to celebrate Christmas at Madison Square Garden and in the Big Apple.