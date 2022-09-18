“No better sports role model than LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter brings up a complication of Lakers superstar’s humble personality

Not Wilt Chamberlain, not Michael Jordan, but LeBron James is the kind of person you’d want your child to grow up to be, and here’s why.

We always appreciate sportsmanship in every sport, even in MMA. Not everyone loves what Conor McGregor is all about, many people love Dustin Poiriers of the world as well.

Likewise, the gentleman Roger Federer is loved much better than Novak Djokovic despite the latter’s incredible success record against the arguable Tennis GOAT.

But when it comes to basketball, we forget what is sports all about and cringe at the fact that LeBron James chose to be a friendly guy unlike most others in the list of the game’s greatest ever players.

LeBron James is the ultimate sports role model

Thanks to NBA Twitter, we came across this compilation of the clips from some of 18x All-Star’s 19-year career shows how great of a person ‘The King’ is, not just off the court but also on it.

No better sports role model than LeBron James. Him embracing the Kid in the Celtics jersey got me crying on this beautiful Saturday https://t.co/RHbHZiAlq0 — matt b. (@StrawHatMatt11) September 17, 2022

Him being an astronomically big celebrity since his high school days makes it even more surprising that how he didn’t follow in the footsteps of his idol Michael Jordan to have a similar character on the court. LeBron never ran away from showing his true emotions.

Neither did he care about how Kobe Bryant was taking over the league by being even more arrogant than Mike. Not just to his teammates, but James, as shown in the clip, has always been a kind helping hand to his opponents as well.

His connection with the kids is just adorable. Apart from him playing with Bronny and Savannah crying on the fact that how great of a dad he became at 20 years of age, him embracing a Celtics fan, despite his hatred for the club is just incredible.

Can you imagine Jordan shaking hands with a Pistons fan? Or, Kobe hugging a Celtics fan? But Bron being the man he is, has always come better of his hate.

While there are still the likes of Ja Morant hanging around, it’s time we stop calling him names and start appreciating his greatness not just for his achievements but for changing the culture in the league.

Apart from being the GOAT for making his teammates excel at basketball, he has been the role for the present and future superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic to be a better human being first.