“Why LeBron James Has Been a Nightmare for Executives”: Stephen A. Smith Interjects as Bob Myers Names Every GM’s Worst Fear

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Above all else, the NBA is a business. The array of high-flying dunks and clutch buzzer-beating three pointers is great, but the main focus will always be money. And it’s not just about teams. Players also have to look out for themselves, even at the expense of their franchises.

Advertisement

There aren’t many people more qualified to speak on the business of the NBA than Bob Myers. He is the mastermind behind the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty that brought home four NBA championships. He has witnessed firsthand the most challenging aspects when it comes to business in the league.

The Denver Nuggets are approaching that formidable area with their superstar big man Nikola Jokic and the uncertainty around his willingness to sign an extension.

“When you find out that answer is when you offer an extension and the player goes, ‘I’m okay,'” Myers said on ESPN’s First Take. “We went through this with [Giannis Antetokounmpo] a few times. Is he going to sign it or not? He signed it.”

The decision to sign an extension isn’t as easy as it once was. Not every star player becomes blinded by the lucrative amount of money; they want to know where the team is heading. Elite players can make money on 29 other NBA teams, but not every team can ensure a competent roster around them.

Speaking from experience, Myers reveals how that disconnect can spark every general manager’s angst. “The biggest fear is for the star to knock on your door like, ‘Hey, you got a minute? What are we doing with the roster?’ Because sometimes you can’t fix your mistakes,” Myers revealed.

Many teams experience this fear with their star players, which sometimes builds the necessary pressure to make needed changes. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s one player who causes fear in the hearts of general managers more than any other player.

“Which is why LeBron James has been a nightmare for executives,” Smith proclaimed. “He’s a superstar player who has the right to take the positions which he takes.”

LeBron has a long track record of forcing the hand of the front office to make moves to bolster the roster. In recent years, fans have given him the nickname ‘LeGM’ for his influence on roster construction.

Ahead of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James pushed the team to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft for Kevin Love. In the 2015-16 season, the team followed up by trading for JR Smith and Iman Shumpert, who were essential to their 2016 NBA championship.

Notoriously with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron’s presence pushed management to acquire Anthony Davis, a crucial piece to the team’s 2020 title. Despite the pressure leading to some great moves, it could also have an undesired effect, such as the trade for Russell Westbrook, which set the team back a couple of years.

There isn’t a problem with a star player desiring to have more say in the team’s roster construction. The problems arise once the authority exceeds the threshold of what a player should have. A healthy balance is required, which the Lakers have now found with James.