“No Cap”: ‘Benefitting’ Off James Harden and Kyrie Irving Injuries, Khris Middleton Firmly Believes Bucks Would Still Win 2021 NBA Title If Nets Were Healthy

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA title after going through an injury-hit Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Benefitting from the partial absences of both Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Bucks fought back from a 0-2 deficit in order to come up trumps 4-3. While fans have consistently claimed that the series would have ended differently had it not been for Kyrie and Harden’s injuries, Khris Middleton recently refuted this.

Speaking to Complex Sports, Middleton claimed that the Bucks would still have found a way to win the series had the Nets been able to count on all their stars. Khris Middleton himself starred in Game 3, producing his then Playoff best of 35 points to help his team get their first win of the series. Of course, he ended up beating that total twice on his way to the NBA championship.

Regardless, his form and the fact that the Bucks had an in-form Giannis firing on all cylinders are reasons behind his opinion. Unlike quite a few fans, he claimed that while the series might have been of a different type, the Milwaukee Bucks would still have ended up winning.

Khris Middleton believes Milwaukee Bucks would have found a way against a fully fit Brooklyn Nets

Middleton did not make the claims as some sort of disrespect towards the Nets’ former stars. Both Irving and Harden had played the first game while Irving suited up for the second as well.

Both the matches were won comfortably by the Nets. However, it was also down to the Bucks’ poor defense in the first 2 matches that saw them lose.

After a few adjustments, they returned in Games 3 and 4 to win despite Irving playing in both matches. Game 5 saw Harden make a return, although he scored just 5 points.

However, he scored 16 and 22 points in Games 6 and 7, although the Nets were now without Irving. There is little doubt that in addition to the injuries, poor form and the Bucks’ improved defense in the second half of the series played a role.

Furthermore, Khris Middleton produced 38 points in Game 6 and 22 in Game 7, when he also had 10 rebounds. In addition, the Nets’ biggest stars failing to deliver and struggling with injuries, Middleton and the Bucks also raised their game to support the Greek Freak to the best of their ability,

“No cap, I am not gonna say I am gonna lose to somebody if they are healthy. It could have been a different type of series, tougher series, easier series, whatever, we dont know what would happen. But I am not saying they are losing still, if they are healthy.”

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the best defenses in the NBA that year, with Giannis, Khris, and Jrue being three of the best defenders in the league. While things might have been different, had the Nets had their entire roster fit and firing. However, to say that they would have won for sure is surely disrespectful to the kind of efforts the Milwaukee Bucks, and Khris Middleton put in.

Khris Middleton claimed the Nets’ Game 7 was the most stressful game he ever played

Khris Middleton claimed recently that the Bucks’ core might have been broken had they not defeated the Brooklyn Nets. Playing Game 7 against the best offense in the NBA on paper, the Bucks were under tremendous pressure.

Middleton said that he had no idea what would happen to them as a team had they not won the match. According to Basketball Network, Middleton claimed the pressure was not relieved even when they won the game.

According to Middleton, the team was well aware that major changes might take place if they did not go all the way. Well aware of the kind of expectations that were placed on the core, Middleton seemed aware that the front office was running out of patients due to their continued Playoff almost-successes.