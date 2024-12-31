“No Finer Words”: Former Lakers Coach Recalls How Humiliating Start Turned To NBA Finals Run After Owner’s Reassurance

It is not an easy job to coach a big-market team in the NBA, and no team has a bigger market than the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise has changed leadership thrice in the last five years. It isn’t an easy feat to win, due to the illustrious history where championships are the precedent. However, there aren’t many who were in a more difficult position than Mike Dunleavy Sr. The former Lakers coach took over the team once legendary coach Pat Riley left in 1990. Dunleavy began the season winless in his first four games. However, a simple conversation with iconic owner Dr. Jerry Buss turned the entire season around.

Dunleavy made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During his time on the show, he shed light on the hardships he experienced in his first season. He quickly spearheaded the Lakers in the right direction leading them to an NBA Finals appearance in his first season as head coach. But he gives plenty of praise to Dr. Buss for his belief in him. He said,

“Crazy thing about it is we start 0-4. The ball boy comes up to me and says, ‘Coach, Dr. Buss would like to talk to you in his office.’ I get down to his office and Dr. Buss says to me, ‘Mike sit down. Six weeks ago in training camp in Hawaii, we hired you and thought we were some of the smartest guys around. You know what we think of you now?’ I said, ‘No sir I don’t but I think you’re getting ready to tell me.’ He goes, ‘We think we’re some of the smartest people around and we don’t want you to change anything.’ There could be no finer words by an owner to a coach.”

Dunleavy had incredible shoes to fill with the Lakers. Riley won four championships with the team during his tenure as the head coach, and the Lakers expected titles. However, he stayed true to his philosophies, regardless of the poor start. In addition, Dr. Buss’ reassurance in Dunleavy’s capabilities as a coach gave him the push he needed.

The Lakers went on to finish with a 58-24 record on the season, forgetting all about their woeful start. They dominated the Western Conference en route to the 1991 NBA Finals but lost to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls in five games. His success with the Lakers sparked the genesis of his 17-year coaching career.

Dunleavy almost returned to the Lakers years later

Dunleavy only spent two seasons as the head coach of the Lakers but he remained tied to the team many years after. Following legendary Lakers coach, Phil Jackson’s departure from the team in 2011, Dunleavy was on the short list of candidates.

He joined Rick Adelman and Brian Shaw as potential candidates for the position. Ultimately, Mike Brown received the job but only lasted one season before the team parted ways.

However, if Dunleavy had received the job it would’ve been the second time he replaced an iconic head coach.