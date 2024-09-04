Shaquille O’Neal Confesses He Wants to ‘Spank’ 27-Year-Old Myles O’Neal for Brutal Take on Clippers

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to speaking his mind and it’s clear that that trait has been passed onto his son, Myles O’Neal. The 27-year-old model didn’t hesitate before revealing his brutal take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The comments were so harsh that even a Lakers faithful like Shaq had to check him.

Advertisement

Shaq and Myles were featured in Complex’s Goat Talk series on their YouTube channel where they asked each other a variety of questions on a multitude of topics. Among the questions that were asked, one asked them to name the worst player in the NBA.

Shaq didn’t waste any time picking Rudy Gobert. But Myles went one step further.

He didn’t restrict himself to naming just a single player.

“I think in true LA fashion, anybody that plays on the f- Clippers. F**k the Clippers. I hate the Clippers so much. Anybody that plays for the Clippers, all of you, I hate you,” Myles said.

Los Angeles Lakers legend, Shaq was in visible disbelief during his son’s rant. He even went to the next level in his attempt to check him. The big man seemed very apologetic of his son’s tirade.

“He’s 27 and I can’t spank him ’cause it’s against the law. But we’re sorry Clippers,” said Shaq. But Myles couldn’t stop laughing.

He seemed proud of his opinion as a Lakers fan.

Myles isn’t the first Lakers fan to display disdain towards the Clippers and he certainly won’t be the last. They have been viewed as the ‘little brother’ of Los Angeles behind the Lakers. The Clippers were viewed as the laughing stock of the NBA for the majority of their existence until Blake Griffin was drafted in 2009.

Since 2013, the Clippers are second behind the Golden State Warriors for most wins in the NBA at 596. Their rivals, the Lakers are near the bottom at 24th with 425 wins. However, the Lakers were still able to win a championship before the Clips in 2020.

Of course, Myles’ playful demeanour is evident in his rant against the Clippers. However, the sentiment he shares about the Clips is pretty common in Lakers fans.