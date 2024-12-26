“No Larry?”: Al Horford’s Sister Anna Gets Into It With 76ers Fans After Being Told Not To ‘Run Her Mouth’

Philly fans had plenty to celebrate this Christmas with the 76ers secured a 118-114 victory over the Boston Celtics. Al Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, could not let the fans have their moment and took to social media to criticize the fanbase for excessively celebrating a single regular-season win. Her comments quickly sparked a heated exchange with a Sixers superfan.

Anna took a jab at Sixers fans, mocking their celebration of tonight’s win by suggesting it was the closest Joel Embiid and co. would get to a championship. This instigated @SixersShowYo to reply, “Anna Horford try not to run your mouth challenge”.

Horford clapped back at the social media fan account. She boasted about the Celtics’ latest championship success, taking a jab at the 76ers organization for their lack of recent titles.

“No Larry (O’Brien Trophy)?” she wrote.

Anna silenced the naysayer with a valid argument – the Celtics have been a more successful franchise than the Sixers.

Even in recent years, the Celtics have outperformed the Pennsylvania team, securing one championship, reaching two NBA Finals, and making six Conference Finals appearances since 2017. Whereas, the Sixers have failed to make a single Conference Finals appearance in the past seven years.

Anna Horford often indulges in online banter

Anna Horford’s altercation with fans is nothing new. She has frequently mocked fans of various franchises in the past, but trolling the 76ers seems to be her favorite target. This was evident in her interaction with @EmbiidIsHim earlier this November.

Appropriate that you called my nephew little bro since we all know who Embiid’s father is. https://t.co/Ci8dcYU0wu — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 11, 2024

There’s a touch of irony in Anna’s actions, considering Al Horford spent a brief stint of his career playing for Philadelphia. Despite her brother suiting up for the 76ers, Anna openly disliked the franchise, claiming the fanbase never welcomed their family.

“We stayed Celtics fans when he was in Philly and when he was in OKC. We couldn’t let go. They showed us so much love, and that wasn’t something we were ready to let go of, so we just never did. And we’re back! Philly fans hated us there. They hated us for it,” Anna said.

Of course, Anna couldn’t voice her dissatisfaction with the franchise while her brother was still on the team. Now, it seems she’s making up for lost time by relentlessly criticizing the organization and its fans.