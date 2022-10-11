“No One Asks About My Mom Because of My Father”: Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Trinity, Once Revealed How His Fame Shoved Michelle Moyer Aside

Dennis Rodman built his legacy through his legendary run in the NBA, but his daughter wants to make sure people don’t forget her mother either.

The five-time world champion had a charisma and aura around him like no other NBA player. Of course, there was his performance and playstyle on the court which made him so famous, to begin with.

Rodman was a member of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ teams which won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. He was part of the team that created the ‘Jordan rules’ and played a rough, physical style of basketball centered around defense and rebounding.

After that, Rodman would find his way to the Chicago Bulls in 1995. Jordan knew what it was like playing against Rodman, and he knew he needed someone like that on his team. The Bulls pulled the trigger, and the rest is history.

Rodman helped the Bulls go on another three-peat, and he did it with dominating style. Rodman was the league’s leading rebounder from 1991 to 1998, averaging a whopping 16.7 rebounds per game.

With all the success Dennis Rodman built up, it’s easy to overlook other people who were meaningful in his life. For example. his daughter Trinity, definitely feels as if her mother Michelle Moyer deserves more credit.

Trinity Rodman has been selected by the Washington Spirit as the No. 2 overall pick in the NWSL draft 💪 The 20-year-old forward is the daughter of Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer pic.twitter.com/t0zBmdW5Xs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2021

Trinity Rodman believes her mother Michelle Moyer deserves more credit

Trinity Rodman is one Dennis’ three kids. He has another daughter, Alexis Rodman, who he had with his ex-wife Annie Bakes, and he has a son DJ, who he had with ex-wife Michelle Moyer. Trinity is currently 20 years old, and she plays forward for the Washington Spirit.

Clearly, sports run deep in the Rodman family, and Trinity has inherited the same competitive mentality her father had. However, she wants people to know that it didn’t all come from her dad.

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” Trinity explained.

“I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.”

Michelle and Dennis were married from 2003 to 2012. Trinity still has a long way to go in her career, and it’s clear that she’s not just taking lessons from her dad’s run of success, but also her mother.

Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer had a rough end to their marriage

Rodman and Moyer met in 1999, and the two had Trinity in 2002 and DJ in 2001. They were married in 2003 on Rodman’s 42nd birthday.

However, the two were filing for divorce a year later in 2004. It wasn’t until 2012 that the marriage was officially dissolved, and even then everything wasn’t settled up. Rodman faced potentially going to jail for unpaid child and spousal support totaling $800,000.

