“Bronny James Doesn’t Deserve His Nike NIL Endorsement Deal”: $6.3 million Valuated James Has NBA Twitter In A Bind Following Recent Nike Dealings

Bronny James gets lambasted on Twitter by NBA fans for getting an NIL endorsement deal with Nike following 18th birthday.

Bronny James has slowly been rising the ranks of high school hoops over these past 4 years. Currently in his senior year at Sierra Canyon alongside his brother Bryce Maximus, the 6’3 has certainly earned the right to be recruited by the likes of Duke, Kentucky, UNC, and more.

Despite Bronny being a great prospect in the Class of 2023, he’s had more perks than the average 4 star recruit. This of course, has to do with the fact that LeBron James is his father. And just like his father, he’s soon going to be backed by Nike.

LeBron, in 2003, signed a 10 year deal with Nike as a rookie that would pay him $70 million. That has now transformed into a lifetime deal worth $1 billion.

Bronny James receives flack for his NIL endorsement deal with Nike.

Back in June of 2022, Bronny James was listed at having a $6.3 million NIL (name, image, likeness) valuation. This was due to his endorsement with PSD underwear and his deal with Faze Clan. He’s signed another NIL endorsement deal, as reported by Boardroom’s Nick DePaula, this time with Nike.

He isn’t the only Sierra Canyon student-athlete to relieve an NIL deal from Nike as Juju Watkins has as well. DJ Wagner, the current number 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, has also signed on to Nike as well.

While this is a joyous moment for James, fans online have been less than kind about it, claiming he does not deserve the deal.

Does Bronny James deserve this NIL endorsement deal with Nike?

Yes, Bronny James does deserve this NIL endorsement deal. Many forget that being endorsed by companies isn’t strictly related to on-court activity. Yes, that is the biggest factor but with that comes your image, your marketability, and your story.

Bronny’s story is quite the incredible one when it comes to him trying to emulate his father’s success and follow in his footsteps. Many would shy away from it as they’d believe they would never be able to step out of their father’s shadow. Not Bronny.

The 18 y/o’s image is also very positive something Nike can profit off of. At the end of the day, Nike is a company looking to make profits, as is every single company in the world.

James’s talent is certainly there on the court and him receiving this deal further adds to his eventual superstardom.

