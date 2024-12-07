“Nobody for Me to Play with”: Adrian Wojnarowski Recalls Breaking Carmelo Anthony’s Knicks Trade and Melo’s Reaction to the Same

During his illustrious 29-year-long sports media career, Adrian Wojnarowski rose to elite status because of his notorious ‘Woj Bombs’, which always kept the NBA faithful around the world on their toes. One of the moments early in his career that elevated him to be a widely-known reporter was his coverage of the Carmelo Anthony trade saga.

Throughout the 2011 All-Star Weekend, the Knicks and the Nuggets were engaged in trade negotiations. However, Woj became aware of a critical juncture in the discussions during a covert meeting between the parties involved. On Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, Woj recalled the details of the event.

He said,

“I remember All-Star weekend in 2011 in LA, I never left my room. It was Melo watch the whole weekend. I found out Masai [Ujiri], Josh Kroenke, Leon Rose, James Dolan are meeting in Bay Fraser… Dolan basically came in with a folder and unloaded all what they were going to give. I think maybe added a draft pick or two that Donnie Walsh had not put into the deal.”

Woj revealed that both parties began to gain serious traction regarding a deal. However, Anthony spoke up nearly collapsing the trade talks, just as the the trade was at the cusp of being finalized.

“They think they’re getting a deal done and then [Anthony] speaks up and goes, ‘Wait a minute. You’re going to gut the roster? There’s going to be nobody for me to play with,”‘ Woj revealed.

The then-Nuggets star’s words made Knicks’ owner, Dolan, panic and also prompted a silent storm within the room.

Leon Rose, his agent at the time, made sure another outburst from the 10-time All-Star didn’t occur and for good reason. Carmelo didn’t want to leave Denver, but the Nuggets’ prerogative favored a rebuild. The only other place Anthony preferred to play was in New York.

Anthony’s comments may have concerned his agency, but that did not ruin trade negotiations. The Knicks and the Nuggets reached an agreement on trade parameters on February 21, the day after the All-Star Game. In the blockbuster trade, the teams exchanged nine players.

Woj didn’t leave his hotel room while covering the story

Woj was committed to his craft like none other in his field. During the entire negotiations involving Anthony, he didn’t leave his hotel room.

At the time, Woj didn’t establish the rapport he currently has with NBA fans. He was in his fourth year as an insider for Yahoo! Sports, trying to climb the ranks. His coverage of Anthony’s trade to the Knicks certainly bolstered his reputation within NBA circles.

The ‘Woj Bomb’ announcing the trade sent shockwaves through the league. He continued to do so for 13 more years before retiring ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. Woj now serves as the general manager for the men’s basketball program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.