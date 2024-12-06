“Just Wasn’t as Fulfilling”: Adrian Wojnarowski Describes How Dominant 2-Year Run Influenced His Surprising ESPN Departure

Before the 2024-25 NBA season started, senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped what many consider the biggest ‘Woj Bomb’ of his career. Woj announced that he was leaving ESPN and retiring from being a journalist. At the same time, he also announced that he was taking over as the General Manager of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.

Not only did Wojnarowski leave out of the blue, he also didn’t explain why. But he has finally broken his silence.

On the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, host Carmelo Anthony asked Wojnarowski what prompted him to retire from the breaking news business. He responded that on trade deadline day in February, he realized he wasn’t enjoying doing it anymore. He said,

“I felt I was doing it at high as a high level as I have ever done by every metric. I had a dominant year, two years, and it wasn’t as fun and as fulfilling… I just felt very pulled towards St. Bonaventure. I just felt very pulled towards this role. College sports are in a place right now. And for a school like St. Bonaventure, with 2,000 students and a smaller alumni base… I thought we needed help.”

After dominating his peers for two years, the novelty of being the first to break news had worn off, leading to Adrian Wojnarowski seeking a new challenge at his alma mater. However, that wasn’t the only reason he quit his job at ESPN.

Wojnarowski’s health scare

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 55-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. During a routine body checkup in February, doctors told him the reports showed some abnormalities.

The diagnosis prompted Wojnarowski, who was already mulling retirement, to quit his job at ESPN. He never explicitly said he had been diagnosed with cancer, but revealed that the line in his retirement statement, “Time isn’t in endless supply,” was inspired by his cancer diagnosis.

Fortunately, the retired journalist is expected to make a full recovery and continue working at St. Bonaventure and help the program become one of the best in the nation.