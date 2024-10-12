Not Allowed to Refer to Zion Williamson as Center, NBA Writer Jokes While Discussing Pelicans’ Small Ball Lineups

Jonas Valanciunas signing the Wizards in the offseason has created a void at the center position for the Pelicans. The Lithuanian star started all 82 games last season and New Orleans is yet to sign a starting-caliber center to replace him. Forwards Herb Jones and Zion Williamson were presumed to be the players to help fill in at center. However, Willie Green has reportedly refused to entertain the possibility of fielding the latter as a rim protector.

On The Athletic’s New Orleans Pelicans Podcast, reporter Will Guillory revealed that the Pelicans head coach has outlawed suggesting playing Williamson at center. The team is reportedly planning on running their offense through the 24-year-old. Guillory said,

“Yeah, I got to wash my words whenever we get to this conversation because if I refer Zion as a Center, Willie Green might crash to the roof and tackle me because the words have been put down, we are not allowed to refer Zion as a center. He is the point guard of this team. Whatever you want to call Zion, don’t call him a center.”

"If I refer to Zion as a center, I think Willie Green might crash through the roof and tackle me… You can call Herb the center. You can call CJ the center. I think they're going to play small a lot" — @WillGuillory on the Pelicans small ball lineups

He added that Jones will likely be the team’s starting center in the upcoming season. The forward stands at 6-f00t-7, indicating that the Pelicans are mulling running a small-ball lineup.

Can the Pelicans deploy an effective small-ball lineup?

Using Jones as the defensive anchor is a bold move but the forward showcased last season that he can defend centers, wings, and guards and is terrific at helping from the weak side. His exceptional performances helped him earn an All-Defensive First-Team nod. As terrific as he is on the defensive end, fielding the 26-year-old at center comes with risks.

On the Kevin O’Connor Show, the host and analyst Dan Devine discussed the pros and cons of the Pelicans’ plan to play Jones as the rim protector. The latter argued that the Pelicans can’t get away with fielding an undersized center in the lineup.

He added that Jones will likely be the team's starting center in the upcoming season. The forward stands at 6-f00t-7, indicating that the Pelicans are mulling running a small-ball lineup.

They will have a tough time fending off elite scoring centers like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun, and Victor Wembanyama who can use their height and strength to overwhelm Jones. It could be a recipe for disaster. However, on the flip side, the team will have incredible spacing on the offensive end which could unlock Williamson’s potential as an offensive juggernaut.

He can draw double-teams in the paint, which paves the way for wide-open catch-and-shoot opportunities for Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Jones, who shot a career-high 40% from beyond the arc last season. Green wants his team to average over 40 three-point attempts this season, which is certainly possible with this lineup.