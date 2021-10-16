“Not concerning, you don’t want to go winless”: LeBron James’ 0-6 preseason draws interesting comments from Frank Vogel

LeBron James and the Lakers are in for another championship run, but an 0-6 start in the preseason might have coach Frank Vogel concerned.

Three of the 5 positions in the team are a lock in Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and of course LeBron James. The other two are yet to be seen. With that being said, it is to be seen which position AD shall play too. If Vogel and co. decide to go with Dwight Howard at the center, then AD would play PF. If AD plays center, they will have the option of playing Carmelo Anthony too.

The Lakers will want to look to go all the way again, last season being a disappointment. A franchise with winning so imbibed in its DNA, anything lesser than an championship is considered a failure. This coupled with the fact that the Lakers have literally given up almost all their draft picks for the foreseeable future, they need to win now. 10/16 of the roster is 30+, this squad is built to win something now-not for the future. Frank Vogel has a tough ask on his hands- to get this team firing. They haven’t won a game all of pre season, and analysts are beginning to talk.

Frank Vogel explained why he’s not concerned about the Lakers’ 0-6 preseason record.https://t.co/LbKeFKSdQu pic.twitter.com/jiPlOoxVjy — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 16, 2021

The Lakers shall wait for when can NBA teams trade again, or sign someone if a roster spot opens up so LeBron James can win again

People all over the internet have made it a meme whenever news breaks out that LeBron is being consulted about the team’s structure like he isn’t one of the best players of all time. His basketball IQ is probably the best out there, and his experience in the league makes sure that wherever he goes, the team wins.

This year’s roster is very well tailor made for LeBron and his game style: people who can play off of each other, while maintaining a randomness that is Vogel’s coaching style. Good passers, decent shooters, and a strong defense. These are what LeBron demands, and he gets. The roster could still be better though, with a few potential trades or veteran minimum deals still lined up.

Only time shall tell if the Lakers do succeed- every other fanbase hopes they don’t. But as a Laker fan myself, I would more than love for us to overtake the Celtics as the most decorated franchise. If LeBron does achieve that this season, and gets to be the top scorer of all time in the next two seasons, he should be a Laker great, and the greatest of all time- No Doubt.

