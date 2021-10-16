Basketball

“Austin Reaves is far better than any of y’all think!”: LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his youngest Laker teammates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

"Austin Reaves is far better than any of y'all think!": LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his youngest Laker teammates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Even Jimmy Butler knows Kyle Lowry has a wagon!": Heat fans rejoice after new addition Markieff Morris is mocked by their All-NBA forward in a hilarious clip
Next Article
"Talent just evaporated": Former F1 driver shocked at Daniel Ricciardo's form this season
NBA Latest Post
"Austin Reaves is far better than any of y'all think!": LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his youngest Laker teammates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season
“Austin Reaves is far better than any of y’all think!”: LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his youngest Laker teammates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Lakers superstar LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his few young teammates…