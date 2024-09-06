“Not For The Weak”: Angel Reese Issues Warning To Potential Partners On Dating Her

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s brilliance on WNBA hardwood has led to her personal life being showcased to international audiences on a regular basis. To help control her own narratives, she’s gone on to release her on podcast aptly named ‘Unapologetically Angel’. In the first episode, she tackled the age-old question about her love life, shedding more light on her private life.

“I do want to get married like I say I want to get married by like 27 okay I want to have kids but I still want to be playing,” the former LSU Tiger said.

While she aims to get married within the next five years, the WNBA rookie also issued a stern warning to all her potential suitors. Reese revealed how dating her has been hard for her previous boyfriends because of the death threats they’ve received on social media. Considering the hate her ex-lovers have received before, the Sky forward claims that dating her is “not for the weak”.

“Dating life is really hard for me just because like I think I put a lot of pressure on the other person because whenever I’m dating somebody I go to their comments all I see is Angel Reese, Angel Reese.

That’s why I kind of try to tell them, I try to tell the guy usually ahead of time like know what you’re getting yourself into because like this is not for the weak. People going to be sending you death threats, people are going to say crazy things,” Reese said.

The 2023 NCAA champ dated Cam’Ron Fletcher before the two broke up in March 2024. Since becoming single, Reese has been rumored to be linked with numerous NBA stars – Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, and Jalen Duren. During the same podcast, she even shed light on one such speculation.

Reese commented on the dating rumors involving Kevin Durant

During the 2024 Summer League, there were speculations that Angel Reese was in a relationship with Jaylen Brown. The two personalities from the basketball community were spending time together, and Kysre Gondrezick, at the Las Vegas game.

Angel Reese, Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick making an early exit at Celtics vs. Lakers game #NBASummerLeague. pic.twitter.com/LEWzqUB56C — Lauren Jones (@LoJoMedia) July 16, 2024

Merely a few weeks later, when Reese made her way to catch Team USA’s women’s basketball game, social media assumed that she was linked with Kevin Durant. A majority of the fans believed so after the two were seen placed next to each other courtside.

Addressing this particular rumor, Reese quickly shot it down. She explained how KD has always been her idol and also appreciates the NBA star’s mother for supporting women’s basketball.

“That was never a thing I don’t even know how that even became a thing. KD is literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid and is still my favorite player… I love his mom, she comes out and supports the games. So yeah, that (rumor) was dead,” Reese claimed.

Angel Reese discusses the rumors about her & Kevin Durant dating. “That was never a thing. I don’t even know how that became a thing because I sat next to him.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/VdwEvV65S1 — The Reese Effect (@TheReeseEffect) September 5, 2024

Given Reese’s status as a premier North American sports icon, rumors like this will be inevitable. The 22-year-old has remained firm and made it crystal clear that she’s not in any relationship. Considering that she was public about her previous relationship, one can expect Reese to possibly reveal the identity of her partner whenever she gets romantically involved with someone.