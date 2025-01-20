“Not Going To Press Him Out”: Kevin Durant Refuses To Reveal Details On Winning Commanders-Lions Bet Against Devin Booker

Kevin Durant’s happiness is through the roof after the Washington Commanders win over the Detroit Lions as he watched his hometown team make history at Ford Field. His Suns teammate, Devin Booker, was at the game as well along with Ryan Dunn. Booker’s allegiance towards the Lions made for the perfect opportunity for a bet to take form between him and KD.

When KD was recently asked if Booker had fulfilled his end of the bargain after losing the bet, he refused to answer. KD, being gracious in victory, is too focused on celebrating the Commanders’ success at the moment.

He said, “Man, one of the most exciting times of my life, man. I can’t lie. Being a Commanders fan has been tough for the last 20-25 years.” The Commanders hadn’t won a single playoff game since 2005. This season, they have won two. More importantly, they’re now moving onto the NFC title game for the first time since 1991, where they’ll face the Eagles on the road.

The Lions on the other hand were having a great run this season, going 15-2 in the regular season. They had to win just two more games to make it to their first Super Bowl, but they crashed out at home. The loss was even worse for Booker as he also lost the best to KD. “We’re gonna keep that on the low, man. I’m not gonna press him out,” Durant said about collecting his winnings from Booker.

"One of the most exciting times in my life. Can't lie." Kevin Durant on seeing his Washington Commanders' top Devin Booker's Detroit Lions in NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night at Ford Field. On if he's collected on bet with Booker: "We're going to keep that on the… pic.twitter.com/PvqqOmg5oL — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 19, 2025

He is prepared to give him as much time as he needs and, in his comfort, Booker can decide when it’s time for him to pay the superstar. The Commanders’ fate has been changed by the 24-year-old Jayden Daniels. The quarterback had two touchdowns, 299 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, and no turnovers in a 45-31 win.

The Commanders fans are living their dream right now. Even before the game, when KD was asked about his excitement for the Lions matchup, he said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been to a playoff game.” This time, he had all the reason to attend one and his team didn’t disappoint. The 36-year-old was also very active on social media, sharing his excitement for the win.

KD also got his revenge against Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored a touchdown against the Commanders and did KD’s famous pre-game dance. After the win, KD posted a clip of his pre-game move with the caption, “Have a great night Detroit.”

Have a great night Detroit pic.twitter.com/93z6mmvI5v — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 19, 2025

The superstar was later seen celebrating the win with the Commanders inside their locker room.