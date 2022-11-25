“Not Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Not Magic Johnson”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Criticized Lakers Legends for Letting His Feud With Kobe Bryant Brew

The Lakers are one of the, if not the most storied, franchises in all of basketball. A pantheon of NBA all-timers features in the franchise’s history, adding further sheen to the glamour of LA. Los Angeles always attracted the stars, and the franchise’s allure was unquestioned. Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James are some of the stars they’ve attracted in free agency.

With stardom, however, has been a lot of drama too. The Lakers have seen everything from the current crisis and noise surrounding Russell Westbrook’s marriage to the franchise to beefing stars.

However, one of their most high-profile off-field dramas has to be the public beef between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. That was a feud, and some carried over multiple seasons and, despite a Finals MVP three-peat even, forced O’Neal out of LA.

However, there appears to be quite a disconnect between the glorious list of Lakers alumni. Shaquille O’Neal, for one, believes that some interaction with the icons of the past could have helped during tough times.

How did Shaq feel that former Lakers, Kareem, and Magic, could help mend the Shaq-Kobe feud?

Shaquille O’Neal has frequently commented on the Lakers’ mishaps and given advice, even unwarranted at times. Unsurprising, coming from the fact that Shaq criticized the legends before him for not involving themselves in Laker matters during his time as an LA Laker.

At the time of his feud with Kobe, Shaq believed that a few words from the icons before them could have had an influence. O’Neal called out the lack of involvement in Shaq Uncut.

“All these supposed Lakers leaders who care so much about the franchise, all these Lakers legends, none of them ever had the courage to say anything to Kobe and me. Not Kareem, not Magic, not Mitch Kupchak, none of them. Only Brian Shaw took us on.”

Shaq went on to further criticize the Laker franchise for a disconnect or lack of respect for former players. “When the Lakers job came up in 2011, they didn’t give Brian Shaw a chance by looking right past him. Go figure.”

Kareem and Magic have continued associating with the Lakers way beyond their retirement. However, from what Big Diesel stated, their involvement wasn’t as apparent as it seemed.

How did Shaq and Kobe figure out a way to co-exist in LA until their eventual breakup?

With beef at a peak, and as per Shaq, not helped by Kareem or Magic, questions arose on how urgently a fix was required. Was their relationship irreparable, or could they still make it happen on the court at least?

With a three-peat and a further Finals appearance, the contention part was not an issue. “Kobe and I put a lid on our little differences. Even if I don’t like you, if you’re open I’m going to get you the ball anyway” describes Shaq on how they managed to co-exist on the court post-beef.

And as long as that “getting you the ball” part worked, the Lakers were happy. The duo was incredible talents who just proved too good for any opponent on any given night. Two generational talents playing together at their absolute peaks was too much firepower for even the best defenses.

They did eventually reach a breaking point, though. Shaq was moved to Miami, and Kobe got his chance as the primary option. It was tremendous while it happened but it just wasn’t made to last.

