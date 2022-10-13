Vlade Divac Being Traded Led To Disgruntled Shaquille O’Neal and 17 Y/o Kobe Bryant Becoming Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal was pushed out of Orlando and ended up with the Los Angeles Lakers due to Vlade Divac.

The Orlando Sentinel put out a poll during that 1996 NBA offseason, asking Magic fans to call in to answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question. Is Shaquille O’Neal worth $115 million?

To Shaq’s dismay, 91.3% of fans who called in said he isn’t worth that kind of money. The damage had been done once the results were aired out to the public. Out of the 5,111 people who had called in, only 443 individuals believed he should’ve been given that type of money over 7 years.

‘The Big Aristotle’ already had one foot out the door with the bright lights of Los Angeles enticing him all summer long. He would go on to cite this poll’s results as the tipping point in him leaving the Magic for the Lakers.

Shaquille O’Neal was paired up a 17 year old Kobe Bryant

Jerry West had to check himself into a hospital for 3 days after the 1996 dealings due to how much work he had put in to acquire both Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The former was eventually offered that 7-year/ $115 million but the purple and gold upped them by $5 million, offering him $120 million over that same time period.

At the same time, Kobe Bryant had just entered the 1996 NBA Draft straight out of Lower Merion High School. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick.

Of course, being as great as he was in finding talent, West pulled the plug on a trade that would send Vlade Divac to the Hornets in exchange for Bryant’s draft rights.

What don’t know is that this trade was necessary for the purple and to acquire O’Neal as well.

Vlade Divac leaving the Lakers was necessary for them to acquire Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Despite Divac being a quality center who was pivotal in their run to the 1991 NBA Finals, the Lakers moved on from him for 3 reasons: his age did not fit the timeline they were on with Shaq and Kobe, they simply did not need him because they had another low-post dominant center coming in, and most importantly, cap space.

Offloading his near $5 million to the Hornets to make space for Shaquille O’Neal who made, on average, around $18 million a year, was crucial. Replacing that Divac salary with Bryant was on a rookie scale contract made it just a bit better for the front office.

