“Not Making Opponents Feel/Fear Him!”: Mikal Bridges’ Lack of Aggressiveness Called Out After Lackluster Knicks Start

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) battle for control of the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

After acquiring Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, the New York Knicks had high expectations from the 28-year-old. So far, they haven’t got their money’s worth. The shooting guard is now being criticized for his lack of aggressiveness this season that’s stopping him from being an asset on the floor.

In a deep dive report from Knicks blogger Tommy Beer, it was revealed that Bridges has been subpar so far this season in a lot of different categories. To conclude his assessment, Beer stated that Bridges just hasn’t been an intimidating figure on the court. His claim is backed by the “shockingly few fouls” committed by the Knicks star.

Bridges has committed only 15 personal fouls in 576 minutes. Moreover, in 724 total minutes across 19 games, Bridges has attempted just 13 free throws, which is just confusing to say the least. To put things in perspective, every NBA player with more that 500 minutes on the floor this month has at least 20 Ft attempts.

To add insult to injury, Bridges has not made a free throw in 13 of the last 14 games he has played for the Knicks.

Beer also outlined in his report that every NBA player with over 500 minutes on the floor has drawn over 25 fouls, whereas Bridges has only managed 15. He is also the only player with under 20 fouls committed (15) after playing 500+ minutes.

“He’s simply not making opponents feel/fear him,” Beer noted at the end.

Bridges being subpar on both ends of the floor could bother the Knicks in the business end of the season. He is averaging 15.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. While the team is sitting at the fourth position in the East with 11-8, the gap between them and the top two teams is significant (17-3 and 16-3).

Josh Hart believes Mikal Bridges will bounce back

When the Knicks gave away five first-round picks for him, this isn’t what they would have imagined in return. Although it’s undeniable that Bridges has had a disappointing run with the Knicks so far, his fellow Villanova alum Josh Hart has faith in his teammate. When asked about Bridges’ struggles, he said this rough patch wouldn’t last forever.

Hart said, “I know he’s not worried about it. I’m not worried about him either…The media and people are killing him. He’s in a new situation where he’s in a place where he’s been [for] 18 games, in a different role that he has played last four years. So, it’s our job to get him going. And all the other BS about what we gave up, this that and the other, it means nothing.”

Being new in an organization as stacked as the Knicks is surely an excuse Bridges has for now in case he wants to use it. But if the trend continues for a few more games, it’ll be tough for him to save face from the criticism.