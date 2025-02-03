“Not Many Can Shut Gary Payton up But Kevin Durant Did”: Suns Legend Commends KD’s Trash Talk During Warriors Game

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. However, there was a second battle that unfolded during the game. Fans were treated to an unexpected battle of words between Kevin Durant and Gary Payton Sr. during the third quarter.

That interaction found its way to the watchful eye of Eddie Johnson. The former Phoenix Sun was delighted to see KD chirp at Payton and he credited the two-time NBA champion for silencing the Glove.

“I freaking love this. Not many can shut GP up, but @KDTrey5 did. That was an all time comeback quote,” Johnson tweeted recently.

The Glove was at Chase Center on Friday to support his son, Gary Payton Jr., who was making just his 10th appearance as a starter this season. However, when Moses Moody was sent to the charity stripe late in the third quarter, Payton Sr. came within shouting distance of the Slim Reaper.

“If you up here, I’m at the ceiling,” Durant quipped at GP. “I’m on the roof!” the former Defensive Player of the Year clapped back.

It’s hard to tell exactly how the interaction between the two began but we know that it ended with a pointed remark from KD. “By the time you was my age, you was the eighth man on the bench,” the 15-time All-Star told Payton Sr.

Of course, it was a lighthearted interaction between two generational trash talkers. The Glove came into the NBA with a hot mouth. In fact, his Sonics head coach, George Karl, would keep him on the floor for all 48 minutes just so he didn’t have to hear Payton chirping on the bench.

That’s probably why Eddie Johnson was so pleased to see Durant silence him. In 1990, Johnson left Phoenix and joined Seattle. That same summer, the SuperSonics picked GP with the second pick in the NBA Draft. Therefore, EJ has his fair share of experience hearing Payton trash talk and he had rarely seen a player silence him like Durant had.

“GP was my rookie and he will never stop talking,” the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year tweeted after Friday’s game.

KD also fed off of the banter as he would knock down three straight triples following his interaction with Payton Sr. After securing the 130-105 win on the road, he reflected on his courtside moment with the Hall of Famer.

“G is a great sport about it — one of my favorite players, somebody I look up to, got major respect for. And I think this started in the summer with Team USA. We were all in the same room, Team USA, and the first thing I said to him was that he couldn’t guard me… So I guess we just picked it up from there,” the 2014 NBA MVP shared, during a locker room interview at Chase Center.

With no love lost between the Seattle Supersonics legends, their Friday night trash talk serves as a testament to the bond between active and former NBA players. Eddie Johnson getting a kick out of it was just the cherry on top.