Shannon Sharpe and Gary Payton Breakdown What’s Actually Making Luka Doncic and LeBron James Tired

It became evident how exhausted both LeBron James and Luka Doncic were late in Game 4 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both players looked like shells of themselves in the fourth quarter, prompting Shannon Sharpe and Gary Payton to break down why fatigue has played such a big role in this series.

Payton explained that the Lakers are struggling because Minnesota’s entire focus is on 40-year-old LeBron and a Luka Doncic who’s still getting acclimated to his new team. Outside of those two stars, the Supersonics legend pointed out that the rest of the team isn’t pulling their weight. They aren’t giving LA’s star duo the support they need to take some focus off of them.

With the defensive-minded Timberwolves laser-focused on an aging LeBron, it’s no surprise that the four-time MVP is tired. Even if both of LA’s superstars are posting 30-point masterclasses, the team won’t be able to close out games if the rest of the roster isn’t a threat.

“You ain’t got no support from nobody who’s making shots to free me up, then that’s gonna happen,” Payton proclaimed. “Both of them can have 38, 27, whatever they want, but at the end, if ain’t nobody doing nothing but us two, all we gotta do is focus on you two.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s stars, namely Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, have received immense help from their supporting cast, making it difficult to key in on the duo at all times. “So when it got time for the crucial time, you can’t go and double Edwards because I’m worried about these dudes off the bench,” Payton continued.

The Timberwolves have made it their mission to beat down on LeBron and Luka. With no consistent help behind them, both are relied on for superhuman performances just to salvage one win from a hungry Minnesota team. A first-round exit would undoubtedly be disappointing for one of the most talented duos in the NBA.

JJ Redick has been under pressure for LA’s underwhelming performances

While blame can certainly be placed on the role players who have failed to make an impact in the postseason, it’s been head coach JJ Redick who has received most of the flack for LA’s disappointing series. The rookie head coach was the subject of criticism for his questionable decision-making in the team’s most recent loss.

Redick notably played his starters the entire second half, the first coach in NBA history to do so, but his focus was on the late-game officiating. He specifically recalled a fourth quarter no-call on Luka Doncic that changed the trajectory of the game.

“Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn’t just fall on his own. We should have been at the free-throw line. He got fouled,” Redick said postgame. In the end, the 40-year-old stressed there could be no excuses for their loss. If LA fails to win Game 5 at home, though, Redick will have to answer for much more than that.