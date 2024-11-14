“Not Only Did It Hurt It Was The Truth”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Mother Lucille Helped Him Accept Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Harsh Criticism

The way Shaquille O’Neal is perceived in terms of his legacy following the end of his career is wildly different to what fans and analysts alike saw him as in the first 8 years of his career. Shaq wasn’t a winner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, perhaps the greatest big-man of all time, harped on this at the time. To this day, Shaq remembers the harsh criticism he received from him.

While on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, Shaq revealed how Kareem going at him so publicly for constantly getting swept in the Playoffs throughout the 90s helped him switch gears. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, was a key factor in him taking the ‘scathing’ take from KAJ in stride.

“Kareem said, ‘Yeah but he gets swept every year in the Playoffs and he doesn’t win the championship.’ Not only did it hurt, it was the truth. A lot of times before you get sensitive, my mother taught me to see if there’s some truth in the criticism and Kareem Abdu-Jabbar was a million percent right.”

Looking at Shaq’s accomplishments since then, it’s safe to say that winning 4 championships, an MVP and 3 straight Finals MVPs was enough to put the ‘Shaq can’t win’ narrative to bed.

Being able to withstand a barrage of unsavory comments and coming out of it even better than before is quite the skill. It’s something O’Neal is very proud of. When on ‘All The Smoke’, Shaq addressed this same moment in time, saying, “When Kareem was doing all that talking, I said, ‘you’re right Mr. Abdul-Jabbar, I’m not winning, I appreciate it.’”

Shaq and Kareem Abdul-Jabber have buried the hatchet

It has been over 2 decades since the two engaged in their war of words. Everything from Kareem going at Shaq’s lack of team success to O’Neal responding with 61 points against the Clippers with Abdul-Jabbar on the Clips bench; it all led to them leaving it in the past.

During Kareem’s appearance on ‘Inside the NBA’ last year, the two Lakers greats exchanged pleasantries on national television. This marked the official end of their so-called ‘beef’.

“You felt that I was shaming you or ignoring you; that would never be the case. I’m on your side Shaq,” said Kareem directly to O’Neal.

Shaq’s response was just as heartwarming if not more as he said, “You not speaking to me was the best thing that happened to my career because all I wanted to do was impress you sir. I will talk to you soon inshallah and I love you very much.”

With Shaq having made amends with Kareem, the only ‘feud’ he has left in his life is with nearly every single big-man that plays in the NBA today. This stems from today’s players not appreciating his harsh criticism the way Shaq appreciated KAJ’s comments a quarter of a century ago.