Not Steve Nash, John Stockton is the Greatest White Point Guard: Jeff Teague

On the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague and Co. debated to select the best white point guards in the league’s history. Right off the bat, Teague stated that Utah Jazz legend John Stockton is the greatest white PG ever. Co-host DJ Wells agreed with his pick because Stockton has the best stats among everyone in the lot.

Teague then went on to name his top three PGs for the list, which took him some time, but he was very clear about Stockton being his top pick. The 36-year-old eventually named Jerry West and Steve Nash as the other two players on his top three list.

Teague’s co-hosts namedropped some of the greatest white guards of the game, including White Chocolate Jason Williams, Pistol Pete Maravich, Jason Kidd, and Bob Cousy. However, the competition was mostly between Stockton and Nash.

Even though both players never won an NBA title, they had exemplary careers as guards. Stockton is a 10-time All-Star, nine-time assists leader, and two-time steals leader. He averaged 13.1 points and 10.5 assists per game in his career. Nash, on the other hand, is a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, five-time assists leader, and a four-time member of the 50–40–90 club.

The Logo is the only player on Teague’s top three with an NBA title, which he won in 1972. In addition to that, he averaged 27 ppg, which was nearly the same as what Stockton and Nash combined.

The bigger discussion about the best point guards of all time, however, isn’t as well settled as one would hope. There’s always a toss-up between Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry for the top spot. Teague believes that there’s one more player, who is often overlooked, but is soon about to crash into everyone’s top five. That’s Kyrie Irving.

Jeff Teague named Kyrie Irving in his top five PGs of all-time

In May, the Club 520 Podcast panel discussed what would happen to Kyrie’s legacy if he won another title. DJ Wells suggested that adding another ring would easily put Kyrie in the top 10 PGs of all time. To his surprise, Teague stated that he already has Kai in his top five-point guards list.

He said, “I thought he was top five. Sh*t. I’m outta pocket?” Teague tried to name his top five starting with Steph, Magic, and Isiah Thomas, but he stopped after that to rethink. He stated that if Kyrie wins another championship, he will be an undeniable candidate for the top five list.

Teague stated that Chris Paul and Steve Nash, despite their brilliant careers, don’t have a ring. If Kai puts up another one on his resume, he will be a heavy favorite for the top five.