“Not Sugarcoating It”: LeBron James Describes One Attribute Necessary for Being a Good Coach

Over the last two seasons, LeBron James has been sharing with fans his insightful and extensive basketball knowledge through his podcast, Mind the Game. The four-time champion has paired up with both JJ Redick and Steve Nash, discussing the Xs and Os of the game and giving his two cents on the current state of the league.

Advertisement

On this week’s edition, LBJ and Nash mixed things up with a Q&A, where the two legends answered the most burning questions their viewers had. At one point, LeBron was asked what makes a great coach in the NBA.

The 40-year-old has played for nine coaches in his illustrious career. Some won championships while others have had unremarkable and short tenures coaching a James-led squad. Having had experience with so many different personalities and coaching styles, the King knows what it takes to be a coach who makes a difference.

LeBron first claimed that good coaches aren’t afraid to hold their players accountable. They also make their ultimate goals clear to the team, leaving little question as to what the franchise is trying to accomplish.

The future Hall of Famer doesn’t want a coach who doesn’t tell it like it is. In his eyes, being truthful is how trust is built between players and their coach. “Also … once that trust is built, being able to, if you have the personnel, to be able to have that extension from that guy on the floor,” he said.

“That y’all can kinda have that relationship that’s even deeper than just the other 14 guys,” James added, stressing the importance of a coach maintaining a special relationship with his stars.

“Coaches have always got the most out of me and the most out of the teams that I’ve played on since I was a kid to now,” LeBron continued. “It’s just, you know, not sugarcoating it, not being afraid to have that conversation. And then just having a clear-cut understanding of… being prepared. When a coach is prepared, it’s every day. It’s the practices, it’s the film sessions, it’s the games.”

LeBron added that great coaches help their players feel as prepared as they can possibly be before a game. Win or lose, players feel good about their pre-game preparations.

This is one factor, among others, that has been a hallmark of championship-winning head coaches. But it takes more than simply being prepared to lift a banner in the NBA.

Legendary head coaches like Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich have also been known to treat their players equally across the board. Riley coached the star-studded ‘Showtime’ Lakers, but that doesn’t mean he was taking things easier on Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Popovich was similarly tough on Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

Head coaches need to strike a balance between respect and friendship with their star players. If coaches allow their best talents to run rampant and play the way they want, the team could unravel quickly. Instead, the path to success seems to be establishing a mutual respect while still holding the other side accountable.