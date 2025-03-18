When Stephen A. Smith Pressed LeBron James About His Meeting With $163 Billion-Worth Businessman

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers injured forward LeBron James (23) on the court during a time out during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Basketball is as much a sport of business and relationships as it is a game on the court. LeBron James rose as the face of the league because he understood that those were two sides of the same coin. One of LBJ’s most prominent business relationships is with billionaire Warren Buffet. The King’s new media rival Stephen A. Smith once asked James about his Buffet connection in 2010.

Advertisement

The then Miami Heat star said he wanted to inspire people globally. Buffet helped him figure out how to achieve that goal—and make the most of his NBA earnings.

LeBron told Smith about his goals outside of basketball. Though James’ passion for bettering the world through his NBA success seemed incredibly apparent, Smith was more interested in how James’ relationship with Buffet played into those plans.

“What does that have to do with a good relationship with Warren Buffet? A mastermind. A billionaire” asked a genuinely curious Smith.

LeBron laughed, as the pressed nature of the question came off as more of a joke than an attack. “Basketball is gonna take care of that,” James responded. “Basketball is gonna take care of the meetings that I had with Warren Buffet.”

Five years after receiving Buffet’s wisdom, James reached a net worth of over $1 billion.

James and Buffet formed a friendship back in 2007 after LeGOAT appeared in a video for the Oracle of Omaha’s Berkshire Hathaway holding company. The video featured James losing a one-on-one matchup against the billionaire. Buffet later became a guru to James’ financial life and even praised the future Hall of Famer for his savvy business mind.

Buffet once told James to try and ‘own America’

One piece of advice that Buffet publicly gave James was regarding investments in American companies. “Owning the United States at a decent average price bought over time, you really can’t go wrong with that,” the now 94-year-old businessman once told the basketball superstar.

James clearly took the advice. The four-time NBA Champion owns a stake in major names like Fenway Sports Group, SpringHill Company, Blaze Pizza, Lyft, PGA Tour, Nike, Tonal, Real Estate, Beats By Dre, and many more. The smart decision-making has helped elevate LBJ to billionaire status.

LeBron had a strong mind for business from a young age, something Sebastian Telfair once pointed out after seeing James’ side with Nike early on in his career. It’s easy to see how James found such wealth thanks to having a “mastermind” like Buffet in his ear.