“Jonathan Kuminga Deserves the Minutes!”: Steve Kerr Discusses Starting Lineup Changes, Uses Draymond Green’s Absence to Reward Young Warriors Star

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On numerous occasions this campaign, Steve Kerr has received criticism for allotting fewer minutes to players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. Despite the youngsters performing brilliantly, Kerr would prioritize Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and the other veterans. However, the Warriors head coach surprised everybody with the starting lineup that he constructed for the clash against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Advertisement

Alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski were given the start. According to Steve Kerr, the addition of Podz helps the lineup gain an additional playmaker.

“Felt like we needed a shift. I feel like Brandin [Podziemski] gives us the extra playmaker on the floor in the starting lineup. Obviously, he’s a great rebounder, competes, excellent defender,” Kerr claimed.

Advertisement

As for JK, with Draymond Green out, the youngster has a golden opportunity to capitalize on the minutes he’s receiving.

“JK deserves the minutes. With Draymond out it’s a perfect time for him to step in,” Kerr stated.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1735544197548245044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even Dub Nation was surprised to see Andrew Wiggins be demoted to the bench in place of Klay Thompson. While Wiggs hasn’t been playing up to his standards, his efforts on the defensive end have made him more valuable than Thompson.

However, allowing Klay to start turned out to be a great decision. The sharpshooter recorded his highest-scoring performance of the season with 30 points and was extremely efficient, shooting at a 60/66.7/100 split. Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to capitalize on Thompson’s performance, suffering a 113-121 loss.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr and Co. suffer third straight loss

Klay Thompson also gave his two cents on the Warriors’ starting lineup. Agreeing with Steve Kerr’s decision to start Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, Thompson explained how the two youngsters were performing well. At the same time, the four-time champ spoke about Andrew Wiggins being demoted to the bench.

“Brandin has been playing amazing. So is JK and I feel for Wiggs. I know how competitive he is. It’s not the end of the world for him. I’m sure he’ll be back in there before the year’s over,” Thompson revealed.

The Golden State Warriors have become a team that fails to close out games. In the past five losses that the Warriors have suffered, the average points differential has been merely 3 points. Currently on a three-game losing skid, the Bay Area side has fallen to the 11th spot in the West with a 10-14 record.

Going up the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors should be on a two-game win streak before hosting the Boston Celtics on 19th December.