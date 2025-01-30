“Not Sure if They’re Going to Be Healthy”: Danny Green Points Key Reason Why Knicks Are Still Just a “Very Good Team”

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks hit it big by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns a month before the 2024-25 NBA season. The acquisition was to propel the Knicks into title contention, even if it wasn’t for this season. Now 48 games into the season, the team has officially found their identity as they comfortably sit at the third seed. However, their 32-16 record isn’t enough to fully convince former NBA player Danny Green that they are a contender.

Green joined FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the current state of the Knicks. New York recently picked up a huge 122-112 win over the Nuggets, marking their fifth consecutive W and solidifying their season sweep over Denver, with Jokic being active in both games. Despite the Knicks’ recent stretch of success, Green does not fully believe in them because he doesn’t trust their health come playoff time. He said,

“Three and four in the West are good teams, but they’re not contending teams… We like the Knicks but we’re not sure if they’re gonna be healthy at the right time.”

The two-time champion referenced the three and four seeds in the West, since those are teams the Knicks have beaten. Before their victory over the fourth-seeded Nuggets, they demolished the three-seeded Grizzlies by 37 points. Green doesn’t want to undermine the Knicks. They’re a very formidable foe, which every team takes seriously. However, their one major flaw is the minutes their starters play each game.

New York has three players within the top 10 in minutes per game this season. Mikal Bridges is leading the league at 38.4 minutes per game, while Josh Hart is third and OG Anunoby is sixth. Green doesn’t believe it’s a recipe for success to have so many minutes accumulated before the postseason. He uses the Knicks’ playoff run last season to support his argument.

Injuries derailed the Knicks’ outstanding playoff run

Last season, New York had one of their best playoff runs in recent memory, reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals but losing in seven games to the Pacers. Injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic ruined any chance they had at continuing a deep postseason run.

Green is worried that history may repeat itself as the Knicks core is playing the same amount of minutes as last season. However, the team is drastically different with the addition of Bridges and Towns. If the Knicks continue to win, Green will have to reconsider his take.