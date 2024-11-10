“Not That Manufactured 2K Ball S**t”: Kevin Durant’s Former Podcast Host in Awe of KD And Kyrie Irving’s Skillful Battle

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put their talent on display in the fourth quarter of the Suns vs. Mavericks game yesterday at American Airlines Center. The former teammates trading buckets repeatedly in crunch time was a sight fans will not forget anytime soon. The game ended 114-113 for the Suns, but everyone who witnessed the contest got their money’s worth.

Advertisement

After the game, KD’s former podcast host Eddie Gonzalez heaped praise on the two veterans on X. He quote tweeted a clip of their highlights to state that this is how real players play the game. In the process, he also took shots at the mechanical nature of the modern game that often shuns crafty players.

He wrote, “Real demons. Not that manufactured 2k ball sh*t.”

It was truly a battle between two titans. From Kyrie’s drive to the basket for left-handed layups to KD draining heavily contested threes, the two former teammates provided everything that fans look for in an NBA contest.

In a winning cause, Durant dropped 26 points with five rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-14 from the field and 3-6 from the three-point line.

Real demons Not that manufactured 2k ball shit https://t.co/FuWGwmLeBQ — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) November 9, 2024

Kyrie, on the other hand, scored 29 points with seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 10-17 from the field and 2-6 from beyond the arc.

Before the matchup, KD praised his former teammate for being a perfect player with a complete game for over a decade. He said, “I always thought Kyrie was a master-level player; it’s been like that the last 10 years… I just think he’s a complete player; I feel like there’s no weaknesses or no holes in his game, physically or mentally. I feel like his approach to the game is just perfect.”

Kevin Durant on where he thinks @KyrieIrving improved on the court: “I always thought Kyrie was a master level player, it’s been like that the last ten years,” says Durant. “I feel like he probably will never say this because he’s such a humble player, humble person, I just… pic.twitter.com/BzY7B7XvbQ — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) November 8, 2024

The duel that’s being praised so much by fans is second nature to both superstars. They’re capable of doing it on every outing, but it takes a special opponent for them to further elevate their game and make it a memorable battle.

Kevin Durant on friendship with Kyrie Irving

During his conversation with Logan Murdock of The Ringer in 2023, KD was asked about his friendship with Kyrie and if it took a hit after their troubled stint with the Nets. He said, “I don’t want to expose our relationship. I think that’s deeper than basketball, but I wouldn’t say it was a problem. I didn’t think it was a problem.”

The year 2019 could’ve become arguably one of the best years for the league. The Brooklyn Nets had these two superstars on the roster along with a brilliant supporting cast. Both of them were looking for championships and it seemed like there was a perfect recipe for success in Brooklyn.

However, things just didn’t pan out the way they wanted in the end.