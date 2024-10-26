Nuggets Coaching Staff 2024–25: Learn About Mike Malone and His Team of Coaches

Oct 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nugget head coach Michael Malone on the bench in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA season is a crucial one for the Denver Nuggets. After a tough off-season where they lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it will be a test for their four core players. Head Coach Michael Malone and his staff will play an integral role in bringing the best out of this roster.

Advertisement

With Jamal Murray looking like a shell of his former self in recent months, the coaches have a lot of work ahead. Losing Bruce Brown and KCP in consecutive off-seasons also zapped the team’s depth. But head coach Malone has experience working with a limited roster. Here’s a look at Denver’s coaching staff preparing for a tough season.

Head Coach – Michael Malone

Michael Malone is entering his 10th season as the Nuggets’ head coach. From missing the playoffs in his first two seasons, he led the Denver team to its first-ever NBA championship in the 2022-2023 playoffs. Malone has helped change the atmosphere and develop players like Murray and Nikola Jokić.

With his tough attitude but player-oriented approach, he has earned the praise and love of many players. He led the team to tie its best-ever regular season record just last season. Now Malone is diving headfirst into possibly his toughest challenge amid high expectations.

Assistant Coach – Popeye Jones

Popeye Jones is in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Nuggets’ coaching staff. His experience as a veteran player in the NBA provides invaluable insight and an edge while working as a coach.

He has prior experience with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers. Having worked with the likes of Paul George and Joel Embiid, Jones is no stranger to superstars. His experience in player development will be especially crucial as the Nuggets turn to their young prospects for valuable minutes,

Assistant Coach – Ryan Saunders

Son of former NBA Head coach Flip Saunders, Ryan faced high expectations when he entered the coaching world. He gained experience as an assistant coach with the Wizards and Timberwolves before becoming the youngest head coach ever with the Minnesota team. He joined the Nuggets in 2022 as an assistant coach, helping lead them to a historic NBA title.

Despite being just 38, Saunders boasts a wealth of experience with 15 years in the NBA under his belt. That will be an asset for the Denver team as they prepare for a big season ahead.

Assistant Coach – Charles Klask

Having joined the Nuggets in 2018. Charles Klask is in his seventh year as an assistant coach with the team. He is known for his exceptional skill at developing young talents. Klask has worked specifically with the teams’ big men, spending a lot of time with Jokic and Zeke Nnaji.

Furthermore, the longtime assistant coach has worked with the Nuggets’ summer league team before, looking out for talented youngsters. He had prior experience with the Pistons, Magic, and Nets as well, starting as a video coordinator in 2000.

Assistant Coach – Ryan Bowen

Ryan Bowen is entering his 12th year as an assistant coach with the Nuggets. He spent 2 years with the team as an assistant in 2011-13 and joined the Kings for a couple of years before rejoining the Denver team for his current 10-year stint.

He is one of Malone’s longest-standing assistant coaches and has been with the team throughout his tenure as head coach.

Lead Assistant Coach – David Adelman

David Adelman is the Nuggets’ lead assistant Head Coach and Michael Malone’s right-hand man. He has worked with the Timberwolves and Magic in previous roles. Malone has full trust in Adelman’s capabilities. The lead assistant took over as interim head coach for a handful of games when Malone was out due to health protocols.

Players had nothing but praise for Adelman, admiring his calm disposition and leadership qualities. He interviewed for the Hornets’ head coaching position earlier this year.

Assistant Coach – John Beckett

John Beckett has been with the Nuggets since 2014, working as an assistant coach. He had an additional role as Director of Player development until 2019. Beckett has experience in the G League with the Delaware 87ers and the Atlanta Hawks.

His eye for detail as a past video coordinator and player development specialist helps the team.

Assistant Coach – Ognjen Stojakovic

Ognjen Stojanović is an established face within the Nuggets organization. Having joined in 2014, he is one of the longest-standing members of the team’s coaching staff. He currently works as an assistant coach and the director of player development. Stojakovic has previously worked as an assistant video coordinator and assistant coach for player development with the team.

He has no prior NBA experience and was working with a Serbian team KK FMP.

Assistant Coach – Dan Shimensky

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dan Shimensky joined the Nuggets as their head athletic trainer in 2014. He’s been a part of the team’s coaching staff since then, helping lead them to an NBA championship in the 2022-23 season.

He has also worked with Team USA at the U-16 and U-19 levels at various international tournaments.

Assistant Coach – Elvis Valcarcel

Elvis Valcarcel has been with the Nuggets since 2018, in several roles. He started as an advanced scout before being given the Assistant coaching position. Valcarcel has previous experience with the Kings, Pelicans, and Suns, starting as a video coordinator and working his way up.