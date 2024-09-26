Nuggets HC Mike Malone Heaps Praise on Russell Westbrook, Hints at Potential Closing Lineup Spot

In the offseason, Russell Westbrook signed with the Nuggets to team up with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and help the franchise nurse the blow caused by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s exit. Some have questioned whether Denver is the right stylistic fit for the veteran guard. However, Michael Malone has no such concerns.

On the Nuggets’ Media Day, the team’s head coach lauded Westbrook’s ability as a player and his incredible resume, which includes nine All-Star appearances and an MVP award. He added that his desire to win the NBA title was palpable in his first practice with the team. Malone said,

“I have so much respect for his body of work. The only thing missing from his very impressive resume is winning a championship…Russ was in the gym yesterday, and there was just a different energy.”

While Westbrook is expected to be Murray’s backup and lead the second unit, the head coach suggested he could close games alongside the starting point due to his defensive ability. He said,

“When people talk about Russell Westbrook, nobody mentions defense…End of games last season, he was guarding the opposing team’s best player.”

Westbrook signed a two-year deal with the Nuggets with the sole intention of adding that elusive NBA title to his Hall of Fame resume. He was also enamored by Denver’s playing style and claimed it was a factor in his decision to join the team. He said,

“This team has always been at the top of the Western Conference, always contending. They play the right brand of basketball.”

Westbrook is also excited about teaming up with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He said it was an honor to share the court with the Serbian superstar and promised to push the guard and help him earn his first career All-Star appearance.