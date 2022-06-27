“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash

When Michael Jordan was 43 years old, he went on to annihilate a young OJ Mayo who made a regrettable decision of talking trash to the GOAT at his own camp.

Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court. Having an insanely deep offensive bag, the Chicago Bulls leader was able to get buckets at will. Being one of the most talented players in the history of the game, Jordan had built up one of the most illustrious resumes of all time.

Over the course of his 1,072-game career, Mike has 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, a DPOY, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and 5 league MVPs under his belt, and was even inducted to the Hall-Of-Fame and the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Apart from being one of the most decorated athletes to set foot on the NBA hardwood, “His Airness” was among the most brutal trash talkers of all time. We’ve heard numerous anecdotes of Mike humiliating his opponents.

MJ didn’t even spare high schoolers from his savage trash-talking.

When Michael Jordan humbled the then-top high school prospect OJ Mayo at his camp

Mike didn’t like losing and never backed down from a fight. Even years after his retirement, when he was 43 years old, Jordan decided to humble OJ Mayo, a top high school prospect at the time.

Being one of the highest nationally ranked players in the country, Mayo made the regrettable decision of talking trash to the basketball GOAT at his own camp.

However, Jordan was not having any of OJ’s antics. Jordan decided to torch the then-youngster.

Mike spoke about the event:

“I’m playing in my camp against O.J. Mayo. He was a top high school kid coming out, and I had never met him.

“In front of my camp, he starts this thing about ‘you can’t guard me, you can’t do this.’ I’ve got my campers here, so I can’t really go where I want to go because I own my camp,” Jordan added.

“So I stopped the camp — sent the kids to bed,” Jordan added. “We go back to playing, and he starts this whole thing that ‘you can’t guard me, you can’t do this.’ So from that point on, it was a lesson. And from that point on, it was a lesson. He never won a game, I posted him up, I did everything.”

“You may be the greatest high school player, but I’m the greatest ever…don’t you ever disrespect the great.” Major throwback to Michael Jordan humbling O.J. Mayo. pic.twitter.com/vDLTCcZaM3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2020

Mayo learned it the hard way that you never poke the bear and instigate the world’s best basketball player.

