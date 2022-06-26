“Michael Jordan had more games with 45 points scored than games with less than 15 points!”: Bizarre stat reveals just how prolific a scorer the Bulls GOAT was

Being one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game helped Michael Jordan be as successful as he was.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, the Chicago Bulls guard was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

In his illustrious 15-year career, Jordan had several notable moments. His first championship, his Father’s Day performance, the Shrug, the flu game, his career-high 69 points against the Cavs, his final championship, and the Dream Team are just a few to name.

Over the course of his 1,072-game career, Mike built up an impeccable resume. Michael has 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and 5 league MVPs under his belt. However, one of the most overlooked achievements of his career would be that he managed to play all games of a season, a jaw-dropping 9 times out of 15 instances.

Michael Jordan had 99 games with more than 45 points and 66 games with less than 15 points

Having a career average of 30.1 points per game, it is pretty evident that “His Airness” was one of the deadliest scorers in league history.

It may come as a surprise to many but according to a recent stat discovered, the Bulls combo-guard had more games (99) when he scored more than 45 points than games (66) when he scored less than 15 points.

Jordan managed to win the scoring titles a whopping 10 times. #23 won it consecutively 7 times from 1986-1987 to 1992-1993 when he announced his first retirement from the game. MJ again won the title back-to-back-to-back from 1995-1996 to 1997-1998.

Michael had a crazy obsession with playing and winning. And this absurd stat is just another proof of his greatness. Clearly, there cannot be any other player quite like Michael Jordan.

