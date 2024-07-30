“Old Head Funny”: Kevin Durant Promises to Never ‘Meet’ NFL Legend Following Twitter Beef

2024 continues to be the year of random beefs between celebrities. In the latest one from this year’s long list, Kevin Durant and Keyshawn Johnson recently locked heads after Johnson suggested on UNDISPUTED that if the Golden State Warriors had Paul Pierce instead of Kevin Durant from 2015 to 2019, they’d have still bagged two NBA titles.

For Johnson, Durant found a role that any elite scorer could have filled even in his absence because the Warriors already had top-notch offensive firepower. KD clapped back at the NFL legend immediately on X, claiming that the New York Jets would have reaped better rewards if they had picked Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis instead of Keyshawn Johnson in the 1996 NFL draft.

Johnson responded to this by saying that KD is being too sensitive about all this. But he also acknowledged the two-time NBA Champion’s greatness and claimed that he’d still embrace KD like a ‘homie’ if he ever came across him on the street.

But the 2x NBA Finals MVP isn’t willing to hug it out with the 52-year-old. On the contrary, KD joked that he ignores people like Keyshawn on the street by inserting his AirPods.

There is no shot that he’d ever think of paying heed to someone like the former Super Bowl Champion, let alone reaching out for an embrace.

“Old head funny..I walk right by guys like this and put my AirPods in, I don’t know dog, what makes him think we gon embrace if I ever see him?” Durant wrote on X.

😂😂😂😂😂 Old head funny..I walk right by guys like this and put my AirPods in, I don’t know dog, what makes him think we gon embrace if I ever see him? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 30, 2024

Clearly, KD has no interest in entertaining Keyshawn Johnson, especially after his recent comments. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless believes that KD is the most thin-skinned superstar in the history of sports for reacting like that to Keyshawn’s criticism.

Skip Bayless defended his co-host

Bayless was furious over Durant’s response to his UNDISPUTED co-host Johnson. He was shocked that the forward had the time to engage in social media interactions amidst his USA Olympic campaign.

The 72-year-old felt that Durant has taken things out of context and has reacted that way because he is the “thinnest-skinned” athlete in all of sports.

“I don’t know if it’s completely out of context that he saw it somewhere, he was just scrolling and he saw it… If I know Kevin, he was just scrolling. I am gonna say it again about Kevin, he is the thinnest-skinned superstar in the history of sports.”

It will be interesting to see if Johnson or Bayless respond to Durant’s latest swipe. But KD has made it clear that he is not willing to be ‘homies’ with someone who criticizes him even the slightest.