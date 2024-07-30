Skip Bayless is Astonished That Kevin Durant Found the Time to Take a Cheap Shot at NFL Legend

Skip Bayless’ stance towards Kevin Durant took a dramatic turn within a day. He was praising KD for his Olympic heroics just yesterday. But today he was seen blasting him on UNDISPUTED for being the ‘thinnest-skinned superstar’ alive.

Durant had taken a swipe at Bayless’ FS1 co-host Keyshawn Johnson for the latter’s recent hot take. The former NFL star had said that if Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had Paul Pierce instead of KD from 2016 to 2019, they’d still have been able to clinch two titles in that period.

On X, KD retaliated by suggesting that the New York Jets would have benefited more if they selected Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison or Ray Lewis instead of Keyshawn Johnson as their #1 pick in the 1996 NFL draft.

Bayless found Durant’s clapback odd. He was annoyed at the timing of his comments. Durant is on the brink of history looking for the fourth Gold Medal of his career with Team USA. And he still can’t stop picking petty fights.

The FS1 analyst was shocked that the veteran forward made time to take a shot at his co-host despite his busy schedule at the Olympics.

Bayless also argued that hypotheticals are the fuel of the sports talk. They lead to intriguing debate among fans and experts alike.

The 72-year-old also defended his co-host by claiming that he wasn’t disrespecting KD. But Durant may have perceived it in such a manner because he didn’t know the context. Bayless then called him the “thinnest-skinned superstar in the history of sports” for his sensitive habit of responding to even the slightest criticism from just about anyone.

“He [KD] is just coming off the greatest stretch of scoring any Olympian has ever wrought…What would provoke him to get so upset that he would take a petty cheap shot at you [Keyshawn]?”

“I don’t if it’s completely out of context that he saw it somewhere, he was just scrolling and he saw it… If I know Kevin, he was just scrolling. I am gonna say it again about Kevin, he is the thinnest-skinned superstar in the history of sports.”

“Kevin Durant is the thinnest-skinned superstar in the history of sports.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/WrAEDwVNjj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 30, 2024

In other words, the veteran analyst couldn’t fathom KD’s outburst toward fans and his co-host just a few hours after his terrific Olympic performance. Bayless also brought up KD arguing with fans yesterday as well about adopting FIBA rules in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Keyshawn Johnson also responded to his retaliation.

Keyshawn Johnson reacts to KD’s tweet

Johnson sarcastically apologized to the 2x NBA Champion for taking offense at his remarks. The NFL legend acknowledged KD’s disdain towards hypotheticals but argued that since he is a sports analyst, his job requires him to engage in opinionated discussions.

“He says he doesn’t like hypotheticals, I understand but I am in a opinionated business. My job is to I don’t know, predict, project, analyze, give an opinion about what I think I saw, what I see, I think I do a pretty good job of doing it.”

The 2002 Super Bowl champion urged the Suns star to ignore the noise around him. For Johnson, by now, Durant should have realized that instead of responding to the critics, he can choose to stand tall on his choice.