Olden Polynice thinks a “no McDonalds and no cigar” Michael Jordan would have been devastating

Michael Jordan was a force of nature. However, an old NBA player’s criticism is that he would have been better if not for bad habits. Touche.

NBA players often retire from the league and start to think their voice carries a lot more weight than it should. We think it shouldn’t. While there is the fact that their points will matter to a certain extent, they shouldn’t outweigh the original point they are trying to deny.

Today, we’re looking at the words of Olden Polynice, a great offensive rebounder of his time. His comment is on the one and only, Michael Jordan. It feels as though every other person tries to take a stab at MJ and somehow, they miss.

Polynice’s comments are somewhat on the lighter side of the argument though. What he has pointed out is not wrong by any means. But then again, Michael was totally different from everyone else.

So, what exactly did Polynice say?

Olden Polynice implies MJ underachieved and could’ve been greater “Can you imagine if this guy ate right instead of eating McDonald’s, did not drink and did not smoke? Can you imagine that Michael Jordan? And actually worked out on the regular?”https://t.co/2Sf2MdyeD9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 18, 2022

Olden Polynice’s statement underpins Michael Jordan’s greatness on cigar smoking and Mcdonalds

Michael didn’t have the healthiest habits during his time in the NBA. He smoked cigars, he drank, and he used to indulge in McDonald’s quite regularly.

Olden thinks that if Jordan didn’t partake in these activities he would climb greater heights. While sure, that argument does have a shred of merit, it doesn’t mean that MJ could have done stupendously better.

The difference would be minute. And frankly, it is these abject qualities that made Jordan the persona that he was. The intimidation factor came from the fact that he smoked cigars before games, that he ate McDonalds, and that he gambled.

All of these things that people consider flaws were actually edges. And Michael knew how to utilize it to a great extent. As for Olden, we hear you but we think this might just be one of those that makes a splash now and sinks deep.

