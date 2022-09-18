Cover Image for Ben Simmons alone has as many triple-doubles as Michael Jordan and this $155 Million Spurs legend have combined

Ben Simmons alone has as many triple-doubles as Michael Jordan and this $155 Million Spurs legend have combined

Advait Jajodia
|Sun Sep 18 2022

Ben Simmons might be one controversial individual, however, one cannot take away the talent possessed by him on the hardwood.

There is no doubt that Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial characters in the association. After a horrific showing in the 2021 playoffs, the Australian decided to not show up for any Philly practices/games. Having enough of Ben’s tantrums, Daryl Morey traded away the 2018 ROY to the Nets for the likes of James Harden.

However, keeping his behavior aside, the 6-foot-11 guard-forward is actually a pretty talented superstar. Apart from a jump shot, the former LSU Tiger possesses several special abilities – efficient handles, accurate passing, great rebounding skills, and even a high basketball IQ.

Since his rookie season in 2017, the former #1 pick has racked up quite the resume – 3 All-Star appearances, 1 All-NBA selection, 2 All-Defensive selections, and a steals title, among several other achievements.

Ben Simmons has 32 career triple-doubles

Ben might not be a prolific scorer, however, with career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals, “Big Ben” manages to stuff the stat sheet on a daily basis.

Due to his ability to fill up the stat line, “The Wizard of Oz” is one of the triple-double leaders active in the league.

With 32 triple-doubles, Ben has the 6th most triple-doubles among active players, and 13th on the all-time list.

For perspective, Michael Jordan (28) and $155 million-worth Tim Duncan (4) have as many triple-doubles as Simmons has… combined.

It will be absolutely interesting to see how well will Ben’s style of play complement Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s offense this upcoming season.

