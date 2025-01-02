“On Some Other S**t”: ‘Different’ Karl-Anthony Towns Has Been Unlocked On The Knicks, Says Kendrick Perkins

Karl-Anthony Towns is experiencing the best phase of his career after joining the New York Knicks. Even though KAT has been putting up All-Star-worthy numbers for a few seasons, he has further elevated his game since joining the Knicks. The change is visible to everyone and Kendrick Perkins recently took to X to heap praise on the 29-year-old.

Perkins believes that this is the best version of KAT and Knicks should also be credited for unlocking that in him. Towns has been consistent with his great performances and has been one of the main reasons why the Knicks are so dominant.

After the Knicks won at home against the Utah Jazz, the former NBA star wrote, “New York definitely has unlocked a different KAT. He’s been on some other sh*t since he arrived in the City.” Towns dropped 31 points with 21 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. He led the team in points and rebounds.

He has now dropped 30 or more points in three consecutive games. KAT had 32 points with 13 rebounds in the Knicks’ 20-point win over the Wizards. In the game before that, he scored 30 points with 14 rebounds at the Capital One Arena. Despite joining a team full of stars capable of dictating the outcome of games, KAT has held his own and within months has created a place for himself.

Towns has played 32 games this season, averaging 24.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 44% from the three-point line. Putting up such big numbers while playing alongside the likes of Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges shows how effective KAT has been.

Karl-Anthony Towns knows what it takes to be a Knick

After making it into the Conference Finals last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, KAT was traded to New York. There were high expectations on his shoulders from the moment he joined the team. So far, KAT has proved that trading for him was the right decision. The center believes that he has an understanding of what it takes to be a Knick and that has helped him so far.

He said, “I’ve talked a lot about Knicks basketball, that grit it takes to be a Knick. I think all of us are showing that, especially so far this year.” In his opinion, the most impressive thing about their run so far is that the Knicks are “finding ways to win when we’re not at our best.” As the season inches towards the playoffs, the job will become tougher but the Knicks seem to be in the right touch.

They are currently the third-ranked team in the East with a 24-10 record. The Knicks are 11-4 at home and 13-6 on away games. They also have the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference with nine wins in a row. They’ll play the OKC next on Friday.