“Once I see Michael Jordan at 3rd, this list doesn’t mean crap anymore”: NBA Twitter destroys FS1 analyst and LeBron James fan Nick Wright for his list of Top-50 players

Irrespective of the fact that how much one appreciates LeBron James, no sane mind in the world would ever call Michael Jordan the 3rd best basketball player.

When has an NBA “expert” made a list of top players in any particular category that has not made fans go mad?

It’s not because everyone has their perspective on the best players, it’s because these supposed experts do that to get maximum hits and views from their absurd take.

Fox Sports’ veteran analyst Skip Bayless crossed all boundaries when he ranked LeBron James as only the 9th best player among the Top-75 chosen by the NBA in last year’s 75th-anniversary team.

Michael Jordan was obviously leading that list. Now the captain of a rival ship in that very media house who has LeBron’s flag waving at his deck has put Jordan at 3rd position in his top-50 list of the last 50 years.

Nick Wright declares Michael Jordan as the 3rd best player of the last 50 years

Nick Wright, as we all know, is one of the strongest voices supporting the “LeBron James is the GOAT” campaign for a long time now. But went a step further and declared war with MJ stans as he put the 6x Champ on the third position in his list of 50 greatest players of the last 50 years.

Maybe he wanted to pace it down, or perhaps he will discuss it on his next show, but Wright left the top-2 spots open. Those spots are, undoubtedly, for James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It didn’t sit well with most of the NBA Twitter.

Once I see Jordan at third this list doesn’t mean crap anymore🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dan Larmon (@larmondan1) July 24, 2022

He got Luka on this list at 20 and your breaking point was Jordan?🤣 — versace robes🏀 (@TheEyeTest31) July 24, 2022

Kareem would consider it to be only fair to keep him above Jordan, which he has always said was a surprise to him that how could everyone just consider MJ over him while he has almost similar accomplishments if not better.

Good that he kept Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell out of these rankings otherwise who knows he would have kept Jordan in the fourth position behind Russell.

